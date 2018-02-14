"Happy #ValentinesDay! ❤ " Jimmy Kimmel captioned a cute snap of daughter Jane, 3½, in front of her Cupid- and heart-shaped breakfast treats

His Little Valentine! Jimmy Kimmel Shows Off His Newest Pancake Creation for Daughter Jane

Jimmy Kimmel is at it again with his morning culinary creativity — this time in honor of Valentine’s Day.

The late-night host added to his already-impressive repertoire of pancake art Wednesday, presenting his favorite customer, 3½-year-old daughter Jane, with five flapjacks: four little red and purple hearts surrounding an intricately designed Cupid, complete with bow and arrow.

Image zoom Credit: Jimmy Kimmel/Instagram

Jimmy Kimmel’s daughter Jane

With themes surrounding holidays to farm animals to kids’ movies like Finding Dory and Cars, Kimmel has long been perfecting his whimsical pancake art for his daughter.

But the star — who also shares 9-month-old son William “Billy” John with wife Molly McNearney and is a dad to son Kevin, 24, and daughter Katie, 26, from a previous marriage — insists his craft isn’t all that complicated.

“I just add organic food coloring to pancake mix and I put each one in a squirt bottle and I’ll just kind of squirt it out on to the pan,” he told PEOPLE in July.

Kimmel and McNearney, 39, recently sat down with Anna Faris for an episode of her Unqualified podcast and opened up about how Billy’s health was progressing. (The baby boy underwent a second successful heart surgery in December for his congenital heart defect.)