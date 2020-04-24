Watch Jimmy Kimmel's Daughter Jane, 5½, Give Him a Colorful Makeover for At-Home Show

Jimmy Kimmel has never looked more camera-ready.

The late night host, 52, sported a full face of brightly hued makeup for the Thursday at-home edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, delivering his monologue while wearing a pretty floral-patterned bow headband and white necklace decorated with pastel-colored puff balls.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"To bring my daughter to work, my daughter, Jane, did my makeup tonight," Kimmel shared of his 5½-year-old, referring to Thursday's national Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day, which looks a little different this year as people continue social distancing due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Subsequent video footage showed Jane (wearing a white dress and gold princess crown) applying color to her dad's eyelids and cheeks and adding multicolored eyelashes, finishing with a reddish lip tint.

"Oh my gosh," Jane said, laughing as her dad puckered up for the lipstick application. "You should look at yourself when you're done, okay?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Jimmy Kimmel (L) and daughter Jane Jimmy Kimmel Live

Image zoom Jimmy Kimmel

RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel Shares the Easy Pasta Recipe That He Cooks for His Kids "Almost Every Day"

"Do I look beautiful?" Kimmel asked his daughter after she placed the necklace and headband on him.

"You look like a girl!" Jane proclaimed, giggling.

Speaking with his Live! costar Guillermo on video (who admitted that Kimmel did look "a little bit" like a girl, but "beautiful,"), the host quipped, "Thank you, very much. Thank you, Guillermo."

"And thank you, Jane. Who knew my color palette was Jolly Rancher?" Kimmel joked.

Image zoom Tom Holland surprising Jimmy Kimmel's kids Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Holland Surprises Jimmy Kimmel's Spider-Man Superfan Son for His 3rd Birthday

The father-daughter beauty session came two days after Kimmel surprised his son William "Billy" John with a special appearance from the "real" Spider-Man, in honor of his third birthday.

"We promised him that the real Spider-Man would come to his party," Kimmel told the Marvel superhero's actor, Tom Holland, in their Tuesday interview. "Now, of course, we were just going to hire a guy in a suit, but now nobody's coming to his party. His party is just us, and I was wondering if you'd say hello to him."

After Holland, 23, gave an enthusiastic "absolutely," Kimmel went to retrieve his kids — and the actor quickly changed into his character apparel during the break, wearing a red hoodie and Spider-Man gloves.

After their sweet chat, Billy remained shy in front of the camera while Jane, Kimmel and Holland proceeded to sing him "Happy Birthday" as mom Molly McNearney brought out Spider-Man-themed cake with a special "3" candle.