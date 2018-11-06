Jimmy Kimmel and Daughter Jane, 4, Remind Fans to Vote with Adorable Election-Themed Pancake Art

Jimmy Kimmel is teaching his daughter Jane about the importance of voting!

The late-night host, 50, who often shows off his edible works of art on social media, whipped up a batter of patriotic pancakes for his 4-year-old, which also doubled as a reminder for his fans and followers about the Nov. 6 midterm elections.

“Even pancakes know how important it is to #VOTE,” Kimmel captioned a photo of the plate of red, blue and white pancakes that were shaped as the four-lettered word.

As always, the pancake creation came with an adorable photo of Jane admiring her breakfast in all her adorable glory.

Kimmel’s more impressive creations include his renditions of Thomas the Tank Engine, Lightning McQueen from Cars, Oscar the Grouch from Sesame Street and Dory from Finding Nemo.

“I just add organic food coloring to pancake mix and I put each one in a squirt bottle and I’ll just kind of squirt it out on to the pan,” Kimmel previously told PEOPLE. Using a non-stick griddle pan like Kimmel’s is also key.

“My daughter makes requests and then I have to obey those requests,” he added.

The father of four has been outspoken about politics and Donald Trump‘s health care policy, especially since revealing his son Billy’s heart surgeries after he was born in April 2017 with congenital heart condition tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia.

In addition to the many comments made in various opening monologues about Trump, Kimmel slammed Trump for attacking Democrats over a health care proposal, called Medicare for All, while claiming that he kept a promise to protect coverage for those with pre-existing conditions.

“Rates will go down in some states, but they would’ve gone down even further in all states if you and your buddies hadn’t spent the last year trying to cripple the plan we have now,” Kimmel said in October. “This is like claiming you saved people from drowning after you put a hole in the side of the ship.”