Dada Cow! Mama Penguin! Jimmy Fallon and WubbaNub Team Up for Adorable Limited-Edition Pacifiers

The two pacifiers are inspired by his popular children’s books, Everything is Mama and Your Baby's First Word Will Be Dada

Jimmy Fallon is back to help parents out again.

The Tonight Show host is teaming up with original plush pacifier brand WubbaNub and debuting two limited edition plush pacifiers in collaboration together.

"WubbaNub has always been there for me, whether it's the post-bottle naps or the 3am screamfests," Fallon told Parents.com about the collab. "My only regret is that I didn't come up with the name WubbaNub – it's just perfect."

He added, "I'm honored to be part of the family, and whether you are a MAMA or a DADA I hope you think of me every time these help you get a moment of peace."

WubbaNub and the late-night comedian — who is father to daughters Winnie Rose, 6, and Frances Cole, 5 — will also donate 1,000 of the limited edition WubbaNubs to Baby2Baby, a non-profit organization that provides children who are ages 0 to 12 and living in poverty with diapers, clothing and other necessities that they may need.

Like all other WubbaNubs, the Mama Penguin and Dada Moo Cow are latex-, BPA-, and Phthalate-free and are made with a medical-grade silicone pacifier recommended for infants 0 to 6 months.

The patented design permanently attaches the pacifier to the plush toy, which is made from an ultra-soft-cotton-blend, according to a press release.

Alongside his popular children's books that he released back in 2015 and 2017, Fallon has plans to release another book — his fourth — tied to his love of Christmas later this year. His third book, This Is Baby, came out in 2019.