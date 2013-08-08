Spotted: Jimmy Fallon Heads to Work with Winnie

Image zoom



Doug Meszler/Splash News Online

Jimmy Fallon is really getting the hang of this fatherhood thing.

The Late Night with Jimmy Fallon host looked like a pro as he stepped out in N.Y.C. Thursday cradling 2-week-old daughter Winnie Rose and a briefcase on his way to work.

Fallon and his wife, Nancy Juvonen Fallon, welcomed their daughter on July 23, and the new dad revealed in a YouTube video that she’s “a great baby” who doesn’t cry. “She’s awesome,” he admitted with a smile.

The comedian, 38, also said that the other member of the Fallon family, Gary the dog, has bonded with the new arrival.

“Gary is super cute, totally protective,” he said.



“This morning we were feeding her and Gary walked up and she was like, ‘I’m cool, don’t worry about me,’ and quickly looked over and licked her head. It was really cute because she smells so good and everyone would like to lick her head, but Gary gets away with it ’cause she’s a dog.”

Fallon admitted that he’s tired but “it’s a fun tired, because you’re just excited to see what she does next.”