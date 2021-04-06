The at-home pod school where their daughters and some other first graders and kindergarteners attend made an appearance on The Tonight Show

Jimmy Fallon's Wife Nancy Juvonen 'Went All Out' to Make Pod School for Their Girls: 'It's Legit'

Jimmy Fallon's wife Nancy Juvonen brought homeschooling to a new level.

On a special episode of The Tonight Show, marking one year since the show was forced to shoot remotely at Fallon's home, the late-night host, 46, greeted viewers in front of a group of excited children.

The at-home pod school is where his girls, Winnie and Franny, do their learning, along with the kindergarteners and first graders of neighbors and family friends.

"It's called the Barn School and it's a New York curriculum school and they're very good students and they're very polite," Fallon said during the opening of Friday's episode. "Before it was a school, we did a show from here a year ago. And before it was the show, it was my home. So welcome to our show."

Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the episode, Fallon explained that Nancy took it upon herself to create the safe and productive place for their kids to learn.

"Last spring, when they were on Zoom school, you can see they get distracted. You look away and a couple of minutes later they're playing with dolls," Fallon says.

So when the new school year rolled around and the talk show returned to the studio in Manhattan, "My wife started a school," he says.

"We said, 'Let's just have a pod school with our neighbors and friends,' so we got teachers and a principal and a teacher's assistant and a curriculum from the school district, so yeah, it's legit."

Fallon adds that they outfitted the school with old lockers from a high school and materials from eBay. "My wife went all out. We were so lucky to be able to pull it off."

Last May, Fallon told PEOPLE that Nancy was the one keeping their at-home Tonight Show all together, coordinating the kids' schooling and keeping them occupied with art projects, while also running cameras, essentially helping to produce the show.