Jimmy Fallon Celebrates 'Childlike Wonder' of Holidays with Wife and Daughters in Frito-Lay Ad

"My girls got a good laugh," Jimmy Fallon tells PEOPLE after he starred alongside his wife and daughters in Frito-Lay's "Share More Joy" holiday campaign

Jimmy Fallon knows the added importance of family during the holidays.

The Tonight Show host, 47, tells PEOPLE about starring in Frito-Lay's upcoming "Share More Joy" campaign with his wife Nancy Juvonen, 54, and their daughters Winnie Rose, 8, and Frances Cole, 6. "There's a fun childlike wonder to it, and there's a sweetness to it," Fallon says of the spot.

He plays 10 different family members and performs a snack-ified rendition of "It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" for the ad, which will air during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and PEOPLE has behind-the-scenes filming footage from.

Fallon says he was initially reluctant about letting his girls appear onscreen. "I go, 'I don't know, man.' Not about them getting [in] the business, but I don't know if they're good actors," he says. "They're not actor kids. I don't know if they're going to be good, this might waste everyone's time."

It was Nancy, whom he married in 2007, that convinced him to make the commercial a family affair. "And then my wife, who really doesn't like to be on camera, she's more behind the scenes, she's a producer ... But I asked her, I'm like, 'What do you think?'" Fallon recounts.

jimmy fallon Credit: courtesy frito-lay

"And she was like, 'I think you gotta, the kids are cute. If the kids are doing it, I'm going to do it too, so let's just do it as a family.' It turned out to be great. They were good actors. My girls got a good laugh."

The Saturday Night Live alum admits that he likes to go all out when it comes to celebrating Christmas with his girls. "I spoil them a little bit. Just more than I had when I was a kid," he says.

Fallon says he and his wife Juvonen admittedly "spoil each other" all year long. "She's happy, and I'm happy when our kids are happy, so I think we just make sure that they all have fun," Fallon adds.

"We're not really present people so much as we give things throughout the year. I lucked out. My wife doesn't even really love chocolates or flowers. Or jewelry. She wants a handwritten card. She would love that," he explains. "That's her favorite thing, something where it's some thought put into it and it's really coming from you. That's all she really wants."