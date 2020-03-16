Jimmy Fallon Shares His 'Wash Your Hands Song' for Daughters Winnie & Frances Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Jimmy Fallon is urging fans to practice proper hygiene amid the coronavirus pandemic by sharing the sweet song he sings to his children when they wash their hands.

In a video shared on his Instagram on Monday, the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host, 45, can be seen strumming on a guitar in his bathroom as he sings in front of the mirror.

“Wash your hands / Wash your hands/ Don’t touch your face,” he croons as the camera cuts to his two daughter — Winnie Rose, 6, and Frances Cole, 5 — washing their hands in a sink. The two girls turn to the camera and smiles before Fallon jumps back into song.

“If you wash your hands and do not touch your face / Then the world will be a better place,” the comedian sings.

Fallon captioned the cute clip, “#WashYourHandsSong.”

On Thursday, NBC confirmed to PEOPLE that The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will suspend production through their previously planned hiatuses amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The hiatus was originally scheduled for the week of March 23.

Fallon delivered one last monologue on Thursday before the show went dark, sitting down before an empty audience on set in New York City as he explained the decision.

“As of this morning, we planned to do a show with a full audience,” he said at the time. “But as the day progressed and the more we thought about it, we and NBC decided it would be smarter to not have an audience in order to do our part to help decrease the spread of the coronavirus.”

“Like you, I’m watching the news and I’m just as confused and freaked out as you are,” he continued. “But what I do know if when we’re there for each other, we’re at our best, and I am here for you, we are here are for you.”

He went on to crack jokes about Sarah Palin and President Donald Trump, including the president’s response to the outbreak, to laughter from staffers and members of the show’s band, The Roots. It would become his last monologue for the time being.

The Tonight Show taped an original episode on Thursday without an audience, featuring guests Dr. Oz, Mandy Moore and Dane DeHaan.

During the episode, Fallon asked Dr. Oz, 59, what can people do during the coronavirus pandemic, to which the You: The Smart Patient author said that proper hand-washing “halves the chances you get coronavirus.”

“Social distancing is the entire solution here,” he added. “If we can just accomplish that one goal, then we’ll be over the top on this baby because we’ll be able to slow down the progression of this.”

As of Monday morning, there are at least 3,602 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., and 66 people have died.

Many states and cities have closed schools, including New York City, the largest school district in the country.