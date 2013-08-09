Jimmy Fallon: Our Daughter Was Born via Surrogate

"It wasn't really a secret, but my wife and I had been trying for awhile to have a baby. We've tried a bunch of different things, so we had a surrogate," the Late Night with Jimmy Fallon host says in a new interview with TODAY.

Image zoom

Two weeks after announcing that he and his wife had welcomed a baby girl, new dad Jimmy Fallon reveals their daughter Winnie Rose was born via surrogate.

“It wasn’t really a secret, but my wife and I had been trying for awhile to have a baby. We’ve tried a bunch of different things … anyone who’s tried, knows — it’s awful. So we had a surrogate,” the Late Night with Jimmy Fallon host says in a new interview with TODAY.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Having faced fertility struggles before, Fallon, 38, and his wife Nancy, 46,chose to keep the exciting news to themselves, preferring to celebrate with family and friends once they were officially first-time parents.

“We tried before, we told people and it didn’t happen. It’s just really depressing and hard. This time we just said we’re not going to tell anybody, it’d be just more fun if it’s just private between me and my wife and then we get to introduce her to everybody,” Fallon explains.

But when Winnie finally made her big debut, the couple’s decision to keep the pregnancy quiet caused a last-minute run around.

“When it happened we were in shock. We’re like, ‘Alright, who do we tell? Who’s going to be mad at us if this gets out?'” he recalls. “We had to call everybody and it’s so emotional when you call everybody.”