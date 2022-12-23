Jimmy Fallon Shares Sunny Family Vacation Photo Before Christmas: 'Catfished by Our Hotel'

"I spoil them a little bit," Jimmy Fallon told PEOPLE about celebrating Christmas with his daughters in 2021

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

Published on December 23, 2022 03:30 PM
Jimmy Fallon and his family on vacation ahead of Christmas 2022. Photo: Jimmy Fallon/instagram

Jimmy Fallon and his family are enjoying some sun just ahead of Christmas!

On Friday, Fallon, 48, shared a fun photo to Instagram of himself, wife Nancy Juvonen and their two daughters Winnie Rose, 9, and Frances Cole, 8 each clad in bathing suits and summer-like attire as they embarked on a vacation over the holiday weekend.

"We got catfished by our hotel," Fallon jokingly wrote in the caption alongside the photo, which showed the entire family smiling in front of a rusted structure built on top of a rocky surface by a body of water.

The comedian himself gave the camera a thumbs up as he carried another digital camera around his neck, to go with a long-sleeved white T-shirt, blue-and-white bathing suit and slip-on shoes

Fallon and his family found themselves enjoying some sun on Christmas Day in 2021 as well, when the Tonight Show host shared a sweet selfie of his family ahead of the holiday.

In the photo, Fallon and Juvonen stood in the sun with their two daughters while their youngest child held up a doll.

"Merry Christmas from the Fallon's!! (The girl with the pink hair is of no relation)," Fallon teased in the caption at the time.

In November 2021, Fallon chatted with PEOPLE about starring in Frito-Lay's "Share More Joy" campaign with his wife and their daughters. "There's a fun childlike wonder to it, and there's a sweetness to it," Fallon said of the spot.

Fallon said he was initially reluctant about letting his girls appear onscreen. "I go, 'I don't know, man.' Not about them getting [in] the business, but I don't know if they're good actors," he said. "They're not actor kids. I don't know if they're going to be good, this might waste everyone's time."

It was Juvonen, whom he married in 2007, who convinced him to make the commercial a family affair. "And then my wife, who really doesn't like to be on camera, she's more behind the scenes, she's a producer ... But I asked her, I'm like, 'What do you think?' " Fallon recalled.

"And she was like, 'I think you gotta, the kids are cute. If the kids are doing it, I'm going to do it too, so let's just do it as a family.' It turned out to be great. They were good actors. My girls got a good laugh."

The Saturday Night Live alumnus said that he likes to go all out when it comes to celebrating Christmas with his girls. "I spoil them a little bit. Just more than I had when I was a kid," he shared.

