"Adorable and already funny," he said of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's second child, welcomed earlier this year

Jimmy Fallon Says Justin Timberlake's Christmas Gift Will Be a 'Binky for the New Baby': 'So Cute'

Jimmy Fallon has met pal Justin Timberlake's newest addition — and he can't stop gushing over the baby!

Over the summer, Timberlake, 39, and wife Jessica Biel — who are already parents to son Silas, 5 — welcomed a baby, though they haven't publicly confirmed the news. (Friend Lance Bass dished about the baby back in September.) Fallon, 46, said the little one is "adorable."

“So cute. Oh my gosh — adorable and already funny. [For Christmas,] I would get [Timberlake] a binky for the new baby,” the Tonight Show host told Entertainment Tonight.

Fallon — who shares daughters Winnie Rose, 7, and Frances "Franny" Cole, who turns 6 on Thursday, with wife Nancy Juvonen — also told ET about Christmas morning at his household, joking that his kids are "spoiled" with gifts.

“Christmas morning, there are too many presents. These kids are spoiled and these presents are wrapped, which is something Santa did not do when I was growing up. My Santa did not wrap presents. No mystery there. But Santa that comes to my kids starts wrapping in October probably,” he said.

The second child for Timberlake and Biel, 38, came after the couple raved about parenting their son. For Father's Day in June, the singer shared a message about raising his son and being a role model amid the movement for racial justice.

"Boys grow up to be fathers. I think about that a lot these days. We try to teach our son to love and to respect everyone — we teach him that all people are all created equal, and that no one should be treated differently because of the color of their skin," Timberlake wrote.

He also gave a sweet shout-out to Biel: "I'm grateful for my wife, who made me a father, and is my favorite person/partner/teacher/friend in all of it. I'm grateful for my son, who is always ALWAYS teaching me right back."

And on Mother's Day in May, Timberlake shared a heartfelt tribute to Biel. "You continue to keep me in complete awe every day. This family works because of your love and soulfulness. You are a dream to share all of this with. Your boys love you!!" he said.

The two tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their first child in April 2015. Back in April 2018, Biel spoke to ET, sharing her hopes for expanding their family.