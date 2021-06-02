Jimmy Fallon's New Picture Book Nana Loves You More Coming 2022

Jimmy Fallon is back with another children's book!

The book will be published by Feiwel & Friends, an imprint of Macmillan Children's Publishing Group.

"We couldn't love Jimmy Fallon more," says Jean Feiwel, publisher of Feiwel and Friends, in a press release. "This is a sweetheart of a story for grandmas everywhere."

Fallon — who shares two daughters with wife Nancy Juvonen: Winnie, 7½, and Franny, 6½ — told PEOPLE in March about how his kids were excited to see their grandparents after being apart from them throughout the pandemic.

"My dad has some underlying conditions, it's tough. And so yeah, no, my kids haven't really spent time with their grandparents all year," Fallon said at the time, adding that his father recently received his first vaccine dosage and they were looking forward to reuniting soon.

"They're really looking forward to that. It's gotta be emotional, man," Fallon said.