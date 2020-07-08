Jimmy Fallon Writes Adorable New Kids' Book, Tied to His Love of Christmas

5 More Sleeps 'Til Christmas will be published by Feiwel & Friends on Oct. 27

Jimmy Fallon and wife Nancy Juvonen with daughters Winnie and Franny and their dog, Gary

Jimmy Fallon's two favorite things — his children and Christmas — have inspired his fourth book!

The Tonight Show host's latest picture book, 5 More Sleeps 'Til Christmas, celebrates the excitement that is amplified in the week before Christmas.

The kids' book, which features artwork by Rich Deas, will be published by Feiwel & Friends on Oct. 27.

"As my mother always said, 'Now that the 4th of July is over, it's time to start thinking about Christmas.' It's always been my favorite time of year, but those last few days were the biggest test of my patience," Fallon tells PEOPLE.

"I wrote this book with that kid in mind. How many more days — or as my girls call it 'sleeps' — 'til Christmas? And as my Dad always said, 'If you order now, it should get there in time.' "

This isn't the first time Fallon has applied his trademark humor to a kids' book. He's also written New York Times–bestselling children's books Your Baby's First Word Will Be DADA, Everything Is MAMA and This Is BABY.

From the beginning, his inspiration has always been his kids. Fallon shares daughters Winnie Rose, 6, and Frances Cole, 5, with wife Nancy Juvonen.

"It's the greatest thing that has ever happened to me," Fallon told PEOPLE about fatherhood in 2017. "You realize what’s important in life. Every single day you realize there's a new cute thing they're doing or saying."

"They fill up my phone memory with photos. I'm just taking these pictures that no one else wants to see," he continued. "No other stranger cares that your kid ate an artichoke, but you think it's the best story ever. No it's not. It's boring."

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, Fallon has also found cute ways to incorporate his daughters into his show while filming The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition in his Suffolk County, New York, house.

"They don't quite understand what this is," Fallon told PEOPLE as part of his May 2020 cover story. "They know about coronavirus and that it's a serious thing and so we have to stay inside. But they're not aware that I'm broadcasting this to millions of people. So if I have them help me out with a bit, they're very themselves, which is cool."

Image zoom Jimmy Fallon at home with his girls NBC

Winnie and Frances hold up cards that they've drawn or play in the background during filming and have even hilariously interrupted some of Fallon's celebrity interviews. Fallon jokingly told PEOPLE that he gets his girls to behave through bribery.

"[They] love Lego Incredibles on PlayStation — it's their favorite thing in the world," the star said at the time. "So if they're not in the mood [to be on camera] or if they're being too silly, I can say, 'Hey, if you help me out with this, I'll you play an hour of the Incredibles on PlayStation.' "