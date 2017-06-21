Jimmy Fallon says of his new children's book: "If you have a 3-year-old, they’ll love the pictures. And if you have a 1-year-old, they’ll love how it tastes"

How Jimmy Fallon's Daughters Inspired His New Children's Book Everything Is MAMA

The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon launched his career with wit, musical creativity and groundbreaking viral videos. Now he’s found a new audience: young readers. His first children’s book, Your Baby’s First Word Will Be DADA, was a New York Times bestseller and Fallon has finally written the follow-up Everything Is MAMA.

Fallon’s dive into the world of children’s books was inspired by his two young daughters, Winnie Rose, 3, and Frances Cole, 2.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Credit: Gerardo Mora/Getty

“I tried everything, but Winnie’s first word was ‘Mama,’ ” Fallon, 42, told PEOPLE in 2015. To dissuade his younger daughter from doing the same, he wrote DADA.

“Who knows, it might work,” he joked. “I’m not a doctor or a child psychologist, but I think if this works and everyone’s babies’ first words are ‘Dada,’ then maybe there should be a wing in a university dedicated to the science behind it.”

Now, he seems to have put his determination to be named first behind him. In his new book, Fallon honors mothers. According to the press release, MAMA is written to help babies process their world. It showcases different animals who teach their young offspring that there are other words besides “Mama.”

FROM PEN: What Hoda Kotb’s Mom Taught Her is the Same Thing She Wants to Pass on to Daughter Haley Joy

“I wrote my first children’s book because I wanted my baby’s first word to be ‘Dada.’ It worked. But her second, third and fourth word was ‘Mama,’ ” said Fallon. “She even wanted ‘Mama’ to read ‘Dada.’ Everything is ‘Mama.’ If you have a 3-year-old, they’ll love the pictures. And if you have a 1-year-old, they’ll love how it tastes.”