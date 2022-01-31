Jimmy Fallon Twins in Matching Snowsuits with Daughters, Jokes His Wife Was 'Embarrassed'
Family snow day!
On Sunday, Jimmy Fallon shared an adorable photo with his two daughters Winnie Rose, 8, and Frances Cole, 7, as the trio sport matching white and rainbow-striped snowsuits.
In the wintry snap, the comedian, 47, smiles as he proudly raises his daughters' arms in the air. While wife Nancy Juvonen didn't get in the photo, their family dog Gary makes a special appearance in the background.
"I could tell how embarrassed my wife was by our matching snowsuits by how fast she immediately volunteered to take the photo," Fallon teases in the caption.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Several of Fallon's famous friends commented on the cute photo, including comedian Mike Birbiglia who questioned why Gary didn't get a "matching snowsuit" for the photo.
Barbara Corcoran added, "Girl dad ❤️❤️❤️," while Alex Rodriguez left a string of fire emojis.
"And their outfits are MY SIZE 👏👏👏👏," joked Kristin Chenoweth.
Last month, Fallon shared a sweet selfie of his family as they enjoyed some time in the sun during Christmas vacation.
In the photo, Fallon and Juvonen stand near a palm tree with their two daughters — while their youngest child holds up a doll.
"Merry Christmas from the Fallon's!! (The girl with the pink hair is of no relation)," Fallon teased.