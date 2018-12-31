Jimmy Fallon Shares Adorable Photo from His Family's New Year's Ski Trip in Utah

Happy New Year from the Fallon family!

To say goodbye to 2018 and to ring in 2019 together, Jimmy Fallon and his family traveled to Deer Valley, Utah, for their fifth annual ski trip.

During their wintry vacation, Fallon, his wife of 11 years Nancy Juvonen and their two daughters — Winnie Rose, 5, and Frances Cole, 4 — were all smiles as they played in the freshly fallen snow and hit the slopes together.

“Skiing into ‘19. Happy New Year! ❤️ the Fallons. #HappyNewYear #DeerValley,” Fallon captioned an Instagram photo of the family sporting their snow clothes and posing with their skis.

After time spent outdoors in the winter wonderland snow landscape, the Fallons hit up multiple restaurants throughout their stay, including Park City’s Yuki Yama Sushi and Riverhorse on Main for dinner.

While Fallon, 44, plays many roles, including host of NBC’s The Tonight Show, being a dad is his favorite.

“It’s the greatest thing that has ever happened to me,” Fallon told PEOPLE in October 2017. “You realize what’s important in life. Every single day you realize there’s a new cute thing they’re doing or saying.”

“They fill up my phone memory with photos. I’m just taking these pictures that no one else wants to see,” he added. “No other stranger cares that your kid ate an artichoke, but you think it’s the best story ever. No it’s not. It’s boring.”

“It used to be pictures of me and my wife, or sunsets or brunch – now none of that. Now it’s just kids,” Fallon admitted. “I’ve got thousands. You become the guy you said you wouldn’t become: ‘I’m not going to be that guy that tells stories about their kids,’ but I am now.”

Similar to his life philosophy, Fallon loves the fact that his girls are dancing to the beats of their own drums. “They’re two totally different humans,” Fallon said.

“They act different – we feed them the same food, we show them the same TV shows, we read them the same books and they’re just different human beings,” he explained. “The 4-year-old is very polite. The 2-year-old, if I turn around for one second, she has two knives. She’s a totally different child!”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights (11:35 p.m. ET) on NBC.