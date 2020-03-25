Image zoom Jimmy Fallon and daughters The Tonight Show/Instagram

Jimmy Fallon‘s daughters have inherited his talent for comedy!

The Tonight Show star, 45, is continuing to host his late-night talk series from home with the help of wife Nancy Juvonen and their girls Frances Cole, 5, and Winnie Rose, 6½. And the sisters have gotten creative in their pursuits.

While Fallon delivered his Tuesday monologue at a table (with Juvonen, 52, working the camera), Winnie looked hard at work next to her dad, coloring with markers — but Franny had a different idea of how to get involved.

“It was announced that the Summer Olympics are being postponed. It’s a bummer, but at least now I can stop training and let myself go,” the father of two said, flanked by his younger child, who smiled and laughed while playing with a purple wad of putty.

“That’s right, no Olympics. Instead, they’re handing all the medals to anyone who’s stuck at home with a kid under 5,” Fallon added, as a well-timed Franny applied the putty to his nose. Said Juvonen from behind the camera, referring to their daughter’s handiwork, “You got a medal coming.”

Franny and Winnie have been helping their dad make the most of his father-daughter time while quarantined at home over the last couple of weeks.

On March 16, the Saturday Night Live alum got creative in teaching his two little ones about hygiene by creating a hand-washing song.

“Wash your hands / Wash your hands/ Don’t touch your face,” he sang in the Instagram clip while playing guitar, the camera cutting to Winnie and Franny smiling as they washed their hands in a sink.

Fallon went on to sing, “If you wash your hands and do not touch your face / Then the world will be a better place” and captioned the video, “#WashYourHandsSong.”

Fallon delivered his last in-studio Tonight Show monologue before the hiatus on March 12, in front of an empty crowd in the studio audience.

“Like you, I’m watching the news and I’m just as confused and freaked out as you are,” he said in part. “But what I do know is when we’re there for each other, we’re at our best, and I am here for you; we are here for you.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been close to 60,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the U.S. (with cases in every state) and more than 800 deaths, according to a New York Times database.

