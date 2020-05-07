Jimmy Fallon Admits to Bribing Daughters to Behave While Filming The Tonight Show at Home

The late night host says the promise of PlayStation will often help his girls get through taping a segment

Like many parents working at home during the coronavirus pandemic, Jimmy Fallon has had to find a way to get his kids to behave while he's working.

So how does one get a 6-year-old and a 5-year-old to behave on camera for millions of people while taping The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition?

"Bribing," Fallon jokes.

Daughters Winnie, 6, and Franny, 5, "love Lego Incredibles on PlayStation — it's their favorite thing in the world," the late night host tells PEOPLE in its new issue, on stands Friday. "So if they're not in the mood [to be on camera] or if they're being too silly, I can say, 'Hey, if you help me out with this, I'll you play an hour of the Incredibles on PlayStation.' "

Faced with broadcasting The Tonight Show from his Suffolk County, N.Y. house for the foreseeable future amidst state-mandated lockdown measures and social distancing, Fallon, 45, has reimagined the show to great success.

Wife Nancy Juvonen, 52, "is the brains behind this whole thing," he says. "She's the production scout, the producer, the lighting person, the editor, the director."

And with the kids playing just outside Daddy's office, the couple decided to actively integrate the girls into the show rather than try to keep it too polished.

"If I'm in a room where they're close, they're going to come in," he says. "I can't really blame them."

Instead the girls, who are doing distance learning from the house every morning, draw and hold up cards or just play in the background of the shot. (Both Winnie and Franny have also gleefully and charmingly interrupted Dad's celebrity interviews.)

"They don't quite understand what this is," Fallon says. "They know about coronavirus and that it's a serious thing and so we have to stay inside. But they're not aware that I'm broadcasting this to millions of people. So if I have them help me out with a bit, they're very themselves, which is cool."

Since they're so young, the family doesn't do multiple takes.

"What we get is what we get — they're too little — so usually we just let the camera run," he says. "You can't be too much of a perfectionist, because they're just kids, and they don't know what they're doing."

And when all else fails — even the bribery — Dad can always try to find a quiet room alone.

"There's a couple of shows where I was like, 'All right, I've got to do this by myself. I'm just going to lock myself in the bathroom,' " Fallon says. But he never gets mad: "There's no sense in me going, 'Hey, listen to Daddy. We're doing a monologue here.' They'd just be like, 'What? What are you talking about.' "

