Jimmy Fallon's Daughter Winnie Loses a Tooth During His Interview: 'This Is Big News!'

Image zoom The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Jimmy Fallon‘s daughter couldn’t wait to share some very exciting news with her father this week — even if it meant crashing a live taping of his show!

During Tuesday’s at-home edition of The Tonight Show, Fallon was in the middle of interviewing Russell Wilson and Ciara about their charitable efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic when the comedian’s daughter, Winnie Rose, 6½, ran into the room with important news.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Hold on. I’m sorry. What do you need to show me?” the 45-year-old asked Winnie as she hopped onto his lap. “Wait this is big news guys, tell them what just happened.”

“I lost a tooth!” Winnie exclaimed, prompting cheers from the celebrity couple.

“Just now, that just happened? Let me see it. Oh my gosh, Winnie, I’m so happy!” Fallon told his daughter as she showed off the latest gap in her bottom teeth.

Curious to hear more, Ciara asked Winnie how it happened.

“Mommy put a string around my tooth and she tried to pull it out and then it worked,” Winnie revealed of mom Nancy Juvonen‘s old-school idea.

RELATED: The Cutest Co-Hosts! See Jimmy Fallon’s Daughters Frances and Winnie Crash His at-Home Monologue

The “1,2 Step” singer, 34, went on to share the story of how her son, Future Zahir, lost his first tooth.

“His sister accidentally bumped him when he was going down, and the tooth popped out. Right on the floor,” she laughed.

Fallon then held up a small plastic baggie holding the tooth with a notecard that read “Winnie’s 6th tooth!” along with the date.

“Hopefully the Tooth Fairy knows this happened and will be visiting you tonight,” he added while Juvonen chimed, “she knows, she knows,” off-screen.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon Opens Up About His Daughters & Tonight Show: At Home Co-Hosts: ‘It’s Controlled Chaos’

“Oh my gosh, I’m so proud of you, buddy!” the comedian said, kissing Winnie on the head.

At the end of the clip, Fallon’s youngest daughter, Frances Cole, 5, also tried to get in on the fun, poking her head into view.

“We don’t even know who that is. It’s just strange some kid just wandered in,” Fallon laughed.

This isn’t the first time the late-night host has been interrupted by his adorable daughters during the low-tech episodes.

“They’re my first, second and third guests every night,” Fallon told PEOPLE in last week’s issue.

“They [the kids] don’t know they’re being seen by millions of people. They just want to play. They know what I do but they’ve never seen it like this — so Winnie really is the graphics department, drawing with her crayons. And Franny will somehow disrupt the show. She is ready to party.”