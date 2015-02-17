Aw! Jimmy Fallon Shares New Photo of Baby Franny
Jimmy Fallon is swapping “Ew!” for “Aw!”
The Tonight Show host posted a new photo of daughter Frances Cole — adorably dubbed “Franny” — Tuesday on Instagram — and she’s a wide-eyed cutie.
“Franny Fallon wishes you a happy Tuesday!” he captioned the snapshot.
Fallon, 40, and wife Nancy, 47, welcomed the baby girl in December. She joined big sister Winnie Rose, 19 months.
“Being a father is the most exciting, amazing thing that ever happened to me,” Fallon told PEOPLE in June. “And everything’s going well on the show. My life has never been this cool.”
