Jimmy Fallon's Daughter, 5, Adorably Interrupts His At-Home Tonight Show to Tell Him a Secret

Jimmy Fallon‘s daughter has a very important announcement — but it’s for Dad’s ears only.

During the monologue portion of his at-home edition of The Tonight Show on Monday, the host took a quick break to address his younger child Frances “Franny” Cole, 5, when she entered the frame to speak with her father.

“Can I help you?” Fallon, 45, asks Franny, who responds, “Daddy, you know what?” before leaning in to whisper something into his ear.

Franny’s next words are to tell her dad that someone “has two things that she needs to do,” before she goes on to address something the unspoken subject (perhaps big sister Winnie Rose, 6½) and Franny built together.

“Yeah,” Fallon tells her, interested — but the little girl only gives a hilarious, seemingly unimpressed sigh before exiting the frame and asking her dad for his help later. “Absolutely,” he responds.

“I can’t believe she recognized me with this great Hollywood lighting,” Fallon jokes to the camera, referring to the light situated on his lap.

Image zoom Jimmy Fallon and daughter Franny

Image zoom Jimmy Fallon with daughters Franny (L) and Winnie The Tonight Show/Instagram

Both Franny and Winnie have been regulars on Fallon’s show as he works from home while social distancing with his girls and wife Nancy Juvonen amid the global coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Earlier this month, Fallon was in the middle of interviewing Russell Wilson and Ciara about their charitable efforts during the pandemic when the comedian’s older daughter ran into the room with important news.

“I lost a tooth!” Winnie exclaimed, prompting cheers from the celebrity couple.

Curious to hear more, Ciara, 34, asked Winnie how it happened. “Mommy put a string around my tooth and she tried to pull it out and then it worked,” the little girl revealed of Juvonen’s old-school idea.

Image zoom Jimmy Fallon and daughter Winnie The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

It has been over a month since Fallon joined millions of Americans who are social distancing and working from home — with his kids just a few feet, and sometimes inches, away.

“It’s chaos, controlled chaos,” he told PEOPLE late last month. “I’ve realized that I don’t have a quiet room in my house. Maybe I’ll have to do one episode from inside my bathroom and keep the door locked!”

After NBC suspended The Tonight Show due to coronavirus, Fallon began filming mini episodes from home, with his film-producer wife Juvonen, 52, behind the camera.

“My wife said, ‘We’re all quarantined in the house together. This is the time — you have to put something out there,’ ” he told PEOPLE. ” ‘Let’s do a show from here. I’ll be the camera operator. Winnie will do the graphics and Franny will do the music. So many charitable causes need money, so it’s a good way to get the word out.’ ”

