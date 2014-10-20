Aww! Jimmy Fallon Pens His First Baby Book

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The sweet picture book serves as a hilarious how-to on coaching your kiddie to show Dad some love.

It’s the magical moment most parents secretly wish will end in a win for them — baby’s first word!

But then it happened: first-time father Jimmy Fallon‘s daughter Winnie Rose gave those coveted bragging rights to mom Nancy Juvonen Fallon.

Now the Tonight Show host is doing his part to ensure his fellow fathers don’t miss out on the milestone by publishing his second children’s book, Your Baby’s First Word Will Be Dada.

“This is one of the few celebrity books that you can tell was actually written by a celebrity,” Fallon, 40, jokes.

The sweet picture book — available June 9 — serves as a hilarious how-to on coaching your kiddie to show Dad some love, with cows, sheep, horses and mice prompting their pint-sized mini-me‘s to say, “Dada.”

Image zoom

Courtesy Jimmy Fallon

And his board book debut is already a bestseller in 15-month-old Winnie’s eyes, who also gave the colorful illustrations two thumbs up.

“My baby personally approved of the beautiful artwork by Miguel Ordóñez,” the proud dad says.

— Anya Leon