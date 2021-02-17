Jimmy Fallon Celebrates 7 Years of The Tonight Show with His Daughters: 'My Favorite Co-Hosts'

Jimmy Fallon is celebrating seven years of The Tonight Show with his biggest supporters by his side!

On Wednesday, the 46-year-old late-night host shared an adorable shot of himself and his two daughters — Winnie Rose, 7, and Frances Cole, 6, whom he shares with wife Nancy Juvonen — to Instagram, celebrating the milestone moment.

Seen situated on the floor below an elaborate display of multi-colored balloons, Fallon poses for the snapshot with his two daughters, writing, "A lot can happen in 7 years," in the caption of his post.

"Thank you for having me in your living rooms and phones," the former Saturday Night Live star added. "Celebrating the anniversary of @Fallontonight with my favorite co-hosts! 🎉."

Back in 2014, Fallon took over Tonight Show hosting duties from Jay Leno, moving the series back to its original home of New York from Los Angeles.

Last year, amid the ongoing pandemic and when he was forced to shoot The Tonight Show from home, Fallon spoke with PEOPLE about his time working virtually and getting his kids to behave while he was on the clock. Joking that there was lots of "bribing" involved, Fallon told PEOPLE at the time that his two girls "love Lego Incredibles on PlayStation — it's their favorite thing in the world."

"So if they're not in the mood [to be on-camera] or if they're being too silly, I can say, 'Hey, if you help me out with this, I'll let you play an hour of the Incredibles on PlayStation,' " he added.

Filming The Tonight Show from his Suffolk County, New York, house did prove to be a challenge at times, so Fallon and his wife decided to actively integrate the girls into the show rather than try to keep it too polished.