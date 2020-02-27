Proud #GirlDad! Jimmy Fallon Had 'Buckets of Fun' in Bahamas with Daughters Winnie and Frances

Jimmy Fallon is reminiscing about a recent sandy getaway.

On Thursday, the Tonight Show host, 45, shared a sunny snapshot from a family trip he took last week with his wife Nancy Juvonen and their two daughters, Frances Cole, 5, and Winnie Rose, 6. In the photo, the family of four gathers on picturesque shoreline in Nassau, Bahamas, with evidence of sandcastle-making evident on the surrounding beach.

“#TBT (Last Thursday. That counts, right?) Buckets of fun in the Bahamas! 🇧🇸,” the father of two captioned the post on Instagram.

Last week, Fallon also posted a photo of his dog Gary to social media in what appears to be from the same beach trip. “Going over some jokes with my dog. Love you Gary! #LoveYourPetDay ❤️,” he captioned the pic of the happy pup, his paw prints left in the nearby sand.

The Saturday Night Live alum previously told PEOPLE that his daughters are “totally different human beings” when it comes to their personalities.

Unlike some siblings, Frances and Winnie strive to be individuals instead of mimicking each other exactly, the proud dad previously told PEOPLE.

Highlighting an example of the young sisters’ dynamic, Fallon said — as the two Aladdin fanatics went as Aladdin and Jasmine for Halloween — they both intentionally try to stand apart, even if their points of view align from time to time.

“They almost make a point of it: ‘I like “A Whole New World.”‘ ‘I like “Friend Like Me.” That’s my favorite song,’ ” said Fallon. “They both love both songs, but they want to be a little different.”

After the tragic death of Kobe Bryant last month, Fallon shared the story of his friendship with the NBA legend and how the two bonded over being proud #GirlDads.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 that killed seven other passengers. He is survived by his wife Vanessa and their three other girls, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and 7-month-old Capri.

“When we’d run into each other over the years, we’d laugh about the night we first met,” the late-night host said through tears on his show. “We’d laugh at all the good things that happened since and we’d laugh at how much fun it was to raise kids. Kobe had four daughters and I had two daughters and today he and one of his daughters are gone.”

Fallon added: “Let’s honor Kobe, Gianna and the other lives lost. Love your family, love your teammates and outwork everyone else in the gym.“