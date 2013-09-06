Jimmie Johnson Welcomes Daughter Lydia Norriss

Wife Chandra gave birth to their second daughter at 2:02 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, the NASCAR star's rep announced on his Facebook page.

Image zoom



Courtesy Jimmie Johnson

Looks like Jimmie Johnson has a future racing off the track — chasing not one but a couple of little girls around his home.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Wife Chandra gave birth to Lydia Norriss Johnson at 2:02 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, the NASCAR star’s rep announced on his Facebook page. The baby girl weighed in at 5 lbs., 10 oz. and is 19 inches long.

“Thanks everyone for the well wishes. Chani is doing great and is such a rockstar,” Johnson, 37, Tweets. He then shared a sweet photo via Instagram of elder sister Genevieve Marie, 3, holding her new sibling.

While the El Cajon, Calif. native Johnson is expected to miss events Friday at the Richmond International Raceway track in Virginia, he will be back in his car, the Lowe’s Chevrolet No. 48, on Saturday night to make a run for his sixth championship in the Sprint Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 race.



Race fans posting online noted that the birth was lucky. Johnson’s new daughter was born on the 6th as he set off for a sixth championship. “Sounds like a sign to me,” one posted.