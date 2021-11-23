The couple's children – 5-week-old Zara James and 20-month-old Naomi Bettie – have been sick since Sunday

Jimmie Allen's Wife Alexis Reveals Their Babies Are Sick and the Past 24 Hours Have Been 'Frightening'

Alexis Allen is opening up about a challenging past 24 hours with both her daughters.

On Sunday, the wife of country singer Jimmie Allen revealed in a candid post on Instagram that the couple's children – 5-week-old Zara James and 20-month-old Naomi Bettie – are sick, though she did not disclose the nature of their illnesses.

Alexis, 25, shared footage of her newborn laying on her chest, while little Naomi sat next to her mom and sister. The mom of two rubbed her eyes. "Two sick babies. One exhausted mama 🥵" she captioned the video.

Lexi Allen Credit: Lexi Allen/Instagram

In her second Story shared Monday, Alexis bottle-fed an under-the-weather Zara. Alexis, who is an RN, shared a snap and wrote on her Stories, "Turned away by hospital yesterday AM Ambulance at 2AM. Basically if your child isn't blue at the lips they will not have answers for you. That's been my last 24 hours."

"Not one doctor has taken the time to actually listen and make sure she's really okay – 10 min in and outs [sic]. What this nurse mama is seeing/hearing is so frightening," she continued.

In a subsequent Story, the fatigued mom expressed gratitude toward her followers. "Thank you everyone for the kind words and for thinking of us during this time. Hopefully, I'll have more answers today 🖤" Alexis wrote across a shot of a sleeping Zara.

In October, Jimmie, 36, and Alexis announced the birth of their second daughter, Zara, in Nashville.

"Everyone is doing great," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Jimmie is also a father to his son Aadyn, 7, from a previous relationship.

Hours before the baby news, the musician announced that his concert in Forest City, North Carolina, was canceled due to a "family emergency."