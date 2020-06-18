Jimmie Allen also tells PeopleTV how his son Aadyn, now 6, actually played a big role in the success of his "dream of being an artist"

Jimmie Allen Opens Up About Finding Out He Was Going to Be a Dad While Working Three Jobs

Jimmie Allen is a father of two today — and learning he was going to be a dad for the first time was an experience he won't be forgetting anytime soon.

During a recent video chat with PeopleTV for a Dad Talk segment, the 33-year-old country singer opened up about his initial reaction upon finding out that fatherhood was imminent before the birth of his first child, son Aadyn, who just celebrated his sixth birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was broke when I had my son," says Allen. "I was working three jobs — I was a server, a janitor at an elementary school and I was collecting trash for waste management. And I get a call ... every guy gets this text and you always think the same thing. [My son's mom said] 'Hey, we need to talk.' ... She was like, 'I found out I'm pregnant.' "

"I'm not gonna lie, I wasn't excited at first. I was nervous, I was scared and I was sick. I didn't leave the house for, like, two days. I just laid on the bed," he recalls.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

His fear, the "Best Shot" hitmaker explains, was "because I was thinking, 'Man, here I am — my dream of being an artist isn't quite happening yet. I have a son that I have to provide for. What am I gonna do?' "

But on the contrary, "The crazy thing is after I had my son, that next year, I got a publishing deal. The next year, I got a record deal."

"I love that kid, man," Allen tells PEOPLE. "After two days, I was excited and I was ready. But the first two days, I was freaking out."

Aadyn is Allen's only child from his previous relationship. He and fiancée Alexis Gale are also parents to 3-month-old daughter Naomi Bettie.

Fatherhood definitely seems to be a career good luck charm for Allen, who welcomed baby Naomi on March 1 — the same day his hit "Make Me Want To" topped the charts.

"I though getting a No. 1 was going to be the best part of my day, but then my daughter, Naomi, was born," he told The Ty Bentli Show co-hosts Chuck Wicks and Trisha "T.J." Jenkins during a call into the station one day later.

"The baby's middle name is Bettie — we named her after my grandma. So her initials are NBA, go figure," Allen added. "And my grandma's birthday was actually March 13, my mom's birthday is March 7 and Naomi's birthday is March 1. And Lexi is laying right here looking awesome."