Jimmie Allen and Wife Alexis Welcome Daughter Zara James: 'Everyone Is Doing Great'

Jimmie Allen is officially a girl dad of two!

The country singer, 36, and wife Alexis, 25, welcomed their second child together, daughter Zara James, on Saturday in Nashville, his rep confirms to PEOPLE.

"Everyone is doing great," a source tells PEOPLE.

The couple also shares daughter Naomi Bettie, 19 months, in addition to Allen's son Aadyn, 7, from a previous relationship.

Hours before the news, the musician announced that his concert in Forest City, N.C., was canceled due to a "family emergency."

"It's currently being rescheduled. See y'all soon," he added, without providing further details. He later shared a baby emoji on his Instagram Story.

The "Best Shot" artist and his wife first announced that they were expecting a second child together back in June.

Allen revealed the news with a comedic montage of scenes from movies like Knocked Up, Hamilton and Friday. The mash-up also included the iconic line from Home Alone 2, "We did it again!"

In August, the couple spoke with PEOPLE for our family issue, where they shared their excitement for their baby girl on the way.

jimmie allen Jimmie, Naomi and Alexis Allen | Credit: Jim Wright

"That's like nine more years of Disney princesses!" Allen said. "I'm obsessed with Disney World. I've always wanted to go inside a Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique."

The singer also said he's "curious" to see how Naomi and their newest addition will "grow up together, being not that far apart."