Country Star Jimmie Allen and Wife Alexis Reveal They Are Expecting Another Baby

Jimmie Allen and his wife Alexis, who got married last month, are also parents to daughter Naomi, 15 months, as well as son Aadyn, Allen's 7-year-old from a previous relationship

Jimmie Allen's family is growing!

The country star, 34, and his wife Alexis are expecting a baby, the pair announced on Instagram Monday night. The pair are already parents to daughter Naomi Bettie, 15 months, as well as son Aadyn, Allen's 7-year-old from a previous relationship.

Allen revealed the news with a comedic montage of scenes from movies like Knocked Up, Hamilton and Friday. The mash-up also included the iconic line from Home Alone 2, "We did it again!"

Over on her Instagram page, Alexis shared a gallery of maternity photos featuring their kids and showing off her baby bump.

Captioned simply with a white dove emoji, the last snapshot showed a handwritten note that listed their names, "Jimmie, Lexi, Aadyn, Naomi, Baby Allen."

Jimmie and Alexis Allen Credit: Courtesy Jordan Smith Photography

The pregnancy news comes after Allen and Alexis, a nurse, tied the knot last month.

PEOPLE previously confirmed that the newlyweds had their nuptials at The Lake House Inn in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, May 27. They celebrated with family and friends, including fellow country singer-songwriters Darius Rucker, Tyler Rich and wife Sabina Gadecki, and Chuck Wicks and wife Kasi.

Allen and Alexis, 25, were engaged at Disney World in July 2019. The pair had set a wedding date last year, but the pandemic put a pin in their plans.

The couple, who met through Allen's cousin's wife, are both originally from Milton, Delaware. "With Alexis being from my hometown, it is like always having a piece of home with me. We had an immediate connection. It was like we'd always known each other," Allen told PEOPLE shortly after the two began dating.