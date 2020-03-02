Jimmie Allen and Fiancée Alexis Gale Welcome Daughter Naomi Betty

Image zoom Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale John Shearer/WireImage

Jimmie Allen is a dad again!

The country singer-songwriter, 33, and his fiancée Alexis Gale are the proud parents of a baby girl named Naomi Betty Allen, whom they welcomed into the world on Sunday, March 1 — the same day his latest hit, “Make Me Want To,” topped the charts.

“I though getting a No. 1 was going to be the best part of my day, but then my daughter, Naomi, was born,” Allen told The Ty Bentli Show co-hosts Chuck Wicks and Trisha “T.J.” Jenkins during a call into the station Monday morning.

“The baby’s middle name is Betty — we named her after my grandma. So her initials are NBA, go figure. And my grandma’s birthday was actually March 13, my mom’s birthday is March 7 and Naomi’s birthday is March 1. And Lexi is laying right here looking awesome.”

Allen and Gale’s daughter joins 5½-year-old Aadyn, the “Best Shot” crooner’s son from a previous relationship.

Allen proposed to Gale during a July trip to Disney World, PEOPLE confirmed exclusively at the time. “With Alexis being from my hometown, it is like always having a piece of home with me. We had an immediate connection,” he said of Gale, a nurse. “It was like we’d always known each other.”

The singer announced Gale’s pregnancy on Instagram in November, sharing a video of the couple’s sex reveal on the sands of Disney’s Beach Club Resort in Orlando, Florida.

“I’m headed into the girl-dad club!” Allen told PEOPLE of his bundle of joy on the way, was due to arrive in March. “I’m happy and nervous and so excited to meet her. I hear daughters make dads better people, and I’m ready to meet my little princess and give her my love.”

“It’s going to be great watching her and her big brother Aadyn grow up together,” he added. “And of course she’s going to have custom Disney Princess dresses.”

Gale revealed her daughter’s name to her Instagram followers on Feb. 11, sharing a group snapshot from what appeared to be her baby shower — where “NAOMI” was spelled out in pink letters, along a banner that was strung up underneath pink, white and gold balloons.

The family will enjoy a few days at home before Allen flies away again. “Thursday, we head out of the country for about three-and-a-half weeks,” the singer revealed.

Allen just dropped “This Is Us,” a catchy crossover collaboration with Noah Cyrus. The song follows a couple that met years before when things “could’ve been better,” but now they’re ready to rekindle the love that once was.

“I used to push my luck. I used to fill my cup. I used to be known for the dumb things … ” Allen starts on the song, before adding, “I’m lucky if you’re the love who got away. I’m lucky that my heart was always hard to break.”

Allen teased the track in November on the SESAC Nashville Music Awards red carpet, when he said he had a special duet on the way.

“Her dad was and still is one of my favorite country artists of all time,” he said then, referring to Billy Ray Cyrus and adding of Miley Cyrus, “And she has an older sister that has a huge career.”