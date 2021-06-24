Country star Jimmie Allen and his wife Alexis announced earlier this month that they were expecting their second child together

Jimmie Allen Reveals Sex of Baby on the Way, Plus the Game of Thrones Name He Wants to Use

Jimmie Allen's Game of Thrones-inspired baby name got vetoed by his wife.

Appearing on The Sam Alex Show this week, the 35-year-old country star revealed the sex of his baby on the way, a girl, and shared some insight into their still-unsettled baby naming process.

The singer and his wife Alexis, who tied the knot last month, are already parents to daughter Naomi Bettie, 15 months, as well as son Aadyn, Allen's 7-year-old from a previous relationship.

"We've got a new girl, a baby girl on the way," says Allen. "We didn't do the whole baby reveal thing because we did it for the first one, we're done [with that] - whatever pops out, pops out."

Allen also shares that he wanted to name his new addition after Maisie Williams' fan-favorite Game of Thrones character.

"We do not have a name 'cause we were preparing for a boy so we don't have a girl name. I wanna name her Arya Stark Allen because I'm a huge Game of Thrones fan but Lex ain't lettin' that happen! So I don't know what we're gonna call her," he says. "We might just name her 'Hey You.' "

PEOPLE previously confirmed that the newlyweds had their nuptials at The Lake House Inn in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, on May 27. They celebrated with family and friends, including fellow country singer-songwriters Darius Rucker, Tyler Rich and wife Sabina Gadecki, and Chuck Wicks and wife Kasi.

Allen and Alexis, 25, were engaged at Disney World in July 2019. The pair had set a wedding date last year, but the pandemic put a pin in their plans. The couple, who met through Allen's cousin's wife, are both originally from Milton, Delaware.

"With Alexis being from my hometown, it is like always having a piece of home with me. We had an immediate connection. It was like we'd always known each other," Allen told PEOPLE shortly after the two began dating.