Jimmie Allen is dad to daughters Zara, 4 months, and Naomi, 2, with wife Alexis Allen plus son Aadyn, 7, from a previous relationship

Jimmie Allen Says He's 'Retired' from Having More Kids: 'We Feel Outnumbered'

Jimmie Allen is staying put when it comes to adding more kids to his family.

Ahead of the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, the country singer, 36, stopped on the red carpet to chat with Entertainment Tonight about his role as a dad of three and whether he wants to welcome any additional children.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jimmie, who co-hosted the ACM Awards alongside Gabby Barrett and Dolly Parton, is dad to daughters Zara James, 4 months, and Naomi Bettie, 2, with wife Alexis Allen plus son Aadyn, 7, from a previous relationship.

"Going from two to three is a big jump. It's cool, we love 'em and we're just definitely thankful for our kids," Jimmie told ET's Cassie DiLaura. "For sure, we feel outnumbered, yeah. [And] we are."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Asked about the possibility of having another baby, Jimmie replied without hesitation, "Oh, I am done."

"I retired my jersey," adding that Alexis is "okay" with keeping their family as is.

"We threw around the idea of maybe having another one in like four years, we thought about it, we tossed around the idea. And then we closed the idea," he added.

The "Best Shot" artist and his wife first announced that they were expecting their second child together last June.

Jimmie revealed the news with a comedic montage of scenes from movies like Knocked Up, Hamilton and Friday. The mash-up also included the iconic line from Home Alone 2, "We did it again!"