The country star's debut children's book, My Voice Is a Trumpet, was published by Flamingo Books on Tuesday

Jimmie Allen on Teaching His Kids Self-Confidence with New Book — and Being a 'Pretty Chill' Dad

As Jimmie Allen prepares to welcome his third child, the core values he wants to teach his kids remain the same.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the "Best Shot" singer, 35, opens up about his debut children's book, My Voice Is a Trumpet, and his parenting style — and how he's helping his son Aadyn navigate being the only boy in the house.

"My main lessons with my kids are to be yourself, have confidence in yourself, never give up and be good to people," the country star says. "Those are tools that help you succeed, no matter what it is you're doing."

Self-confidence is also at the core of Allen's new kids' book, which was published by Flamingo Books on Tuesday.

Allen and his wife Alexis Gale, whom he married in May, share 16-month-old daughter Naomi Bettie, as well as son Aadyn, Allen's 7-year-old from a previous relationship. Last month, the couple revealed they are expecting a baby girl in November.

Jimmie Allen My Voice is a Trumpet Credit: Flamingo Books

Allen has been thinking about writing a kids' book for a while.

"With all the noise on social media, sometimes it's easy to get swayed and want to be like other people," says the platinum-selling artist, who has often used his platform to talk about racial justice and his experience as one of the few well-known Black country artists. "The person you should be is more like yourself. Right now, reassurance and confidence-building in children is super important."

The country star plans on sharing the book with his kids, but explains that Aadyn would be more receptive if someone else wrote it.

"You know how your kids are. When you do something, they go, 'okay.' But when somebody else does it, it's great," Allen jokes. "So I'm going to tell him somebody else wrote the book, then get his opinion on it."

While Allen and his wife are excited to welcome their baby girl — and are struggling to agree on a name — Aadyn wasn't as thrilled when he thought about having another sister.

"He's excited to be a big brother. But he told me if we don't get another brother, he's going to be upset," Allen recalls. "He said, 'Dad, there's too many girls.' He said, 'There's Mommy. There's Alexis. There's Naomi and now this new girl.' "

2020 CMA Awards Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale | Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

Allen reminded his son of the perks: he wouldn't have to share his things.

"I said, 'You don't got to share your boy stuff. You're the only one to be able to wear your size sneakers,' " says Allen, who also grew up with a lot of women in his family. "I'm used to it," he adds, "So I give him a little insight on how to handle it."

Since Allen's wedding to Gale, a nurse, this spring, he's been enjoying life as a newlywed and his growing family.

The wedding — which took place at The Lake House Inn in Perkasie, Pennsylvania in late May — was a "blast," Allen says.

"We enjoyed each other's company with our friends. That was the most important thing, which we loved," he says. "We didn't get too wrapped up in a bunch of nonsense."

Even as Allen gears up to go on tour and continues to promote his new book, his family remains his priority. During summer tours, he's able to spend most of the day with his family, since his shows are usually in the evening, the artist explains.

"When we're on the road, my family is with me all day," Allen says. "We're hanging out. We go to amusement parks and museums. We go fishing and bowling."

Allen considers himself a "pretty chill" dad.

"Sometimes it's okay to let them make a mistake. You can't protect them from everything," says Allen of his parenting style. "There are plenty of times when I step in as a father and say, 'All right, let's try this, let's try that,' [when I] see them struggling. But, for the most part, I teach my life lessons to them and watch them become their own people."