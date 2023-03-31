Jimmie Allen Jokingly Promises to Make His 8-Year-Old Son a 'Pop Star': 'He's My Retirement Plan'

Jimmie Allen is a dad of three: daughters Zara, 17 months, Naomi, 3, and son Aadyn, 8

By
Georgia Slater




Published on March 31, 2023 01:58 PM

Jimmie Allen's son is already following in his dad's footsteps as a musician.

On this week's episode of PEOPLE in 10, the country artist, 37, opened up about 8-year-old son Aadyn's musical talents and his hopes for the future.

Asked if any of Allen's kids have started to show signs of musical abilities, the singer replied, "My son — I actually wrote two songs the last two weeks to tracks he's made."

"My son's mom is a hip-hop dancer, so he can dance. He's a really good singer. He's a lot better singer than I was at that age," he continued.

"He says, 'Daddy, I wanna be a country artist.' And I said, 'No, I'm making you a pop star. There's a lot more money,' " Allen joked. "He's my retirement plan."

Allen, whose new competition show My Kind of Country is streaming now on Apple TV+, is dad to son Aadyn from a previous relationship, plus daughters Zara James, 17 months, and Naomi Bettie, 3, with wife Alexis Allen.

Jimmie Allen's Cutest Family Pictures
Jimmie Allen/Instagram

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight's Cassie DiLaura at the ACM Awards last year, the singer said he and his wife "feel outnumbered" by their kids.

"Going from two to three is a big jump. It's cool, we love 'em and we're just definitely thankful for our kids," he said. Asked about the possibility of having another baby, Allen replied without hesitation, "Oh, I am done."

Allen later clarified his comments about "retiring" from having more kids on an episode of PEOPLE's podcast PEOPLE Every Day.

"It was actually [Alexis'] idea," Allen said of staying put with three kids. "Cause when it comes to babies, you know guys, we got the fun part ... women gotta carry the baby. Give birth to the baby. And 'cause she's told [people] before she doesn't mind giving birth, it's the pregnancy part that's normally gonna be hard on her."

"But I'm cool if she's done. My jerseys are retired, but then we did talk about maybe in a couple years having another one, but we'll kind of just see. Whatever happens, happens," added Allen.

 Jimmie Allen and wife Alexis, daughter Zara Where was the image taken – Nashville, TN When was the image taken – September 2022 Who took the photograph – Family photographer; does not request credit Full credit line – Courtesy of the Allen family
Jimmie Allen and Wife Alexis Recall How Daughter Zara 'Went Completely Blue' amid RSV Battle