Jimmie Allen and Alexis Allen's Cutest Family Pictures
Jimmie Allen is one of the biggest names in country music, and he's also a proud father of three. The singer has a son named Aaydn from a previous relationship and daughters Naomi and Zara with his wife Alexis. See their cutest family pictures together
Jimmie Allen and Alexis Allen With Their Kids at Christmas
Jimmie Allen and his wife Alexis, who tied the knot in May 2021, wore matching cozy pajamas as they celebrated Christmas with their kids, Aaydn, Naomi, and Zara, in 2021.
Jimmie Allen With His Kids on Tour
Jimmie captured a cute moment with his kids during his tour. "when my family comes on the road with me, those are always the best shows," he wrote alongside the snap.
Jimmie Allen and Alexis Allen With Their Kids in Delaware
The Allens took their kids to Schellville Christmas Village in Delaware as they got in the holiday spirit. "We love bringing our kids back to where we grew up. No matter where I go, Delaware will always be HOME," Jimmie wrote on Instagram.
Jimmie Allen's Kids
This sweet photo of Aaydn and Naomi cradling newborn Zara was shared on Jimmie's Instagram account for his kids in October 2021.
Jimmie Allen and Alexis Allen With Their Kids at the Indy 500
The group was all smiles as they attended the Indy 500 together in 2021.
Jimmie Allen and Alexis Allen With Their Newborn Daughter Zara
Jimmie celebrated the arrival of their daughter, Zara, in October 2021 with a sweet tribute, writing, "The new addition to our family is here and we couldn't be happier to finally meet her. Alexis you're a champion, I love you and so thankful for you."
Jimmie Allen With His Son Aadyn
Jimmie posted a birthday tribute to his son Aadyn in June 2021, writing, "Happy 7th Birthday to my lil guy. I love you so much."
Jimmie Allen and Alexis Allen With Their Daughter Naomi
Alexis posted this selfie with Naomi and Jimmie in November 2020 with the caption, "BFFS4L"
Jimmie Allen and Alexis Allen With Their Daughter Naomi at Epcot
The couple enjoyed a fun day with Naomi at Epcot at Walt Disney World Resort in November 2020.
Jimmie Allen and Alexis Allen With Their Daughter Naomi at the Pool
The couple (with baby Naomi) made a splash during swim time.
Jimmie Allen and Alexis Allen's Daughter Naomi Kissing Zara
Alexis captured this adorable moment between her daughters Naomi and Zara writing, "I can't get enough of these two 🤍"
Jimmie Allen and Alexis Allen's Daughter Naomi Holding Zara
Naomi was in big sister mode as she cuddled up to Zara in this snap from October 2021.
Jimmie Allen With His Daughter Naomi and Son Aadyn
Jimmie enjoyed some quality time with his kids in this photo from October 2021.