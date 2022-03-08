Jimmie Allen and Alexis Allen's Cutest Family Pictures

Jimmie Allen is one of the biggest names in country music, and he's also a proud father of three. The singer has a son named Aaydn from a previous relationship and daughters Naomi and Zara with his wife Alexis. See their cutest family pictures together 

By Kelsie Gibson March 08, 2022 12:45 PM

1 of 13

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Allen With Their Kids at Christmas

Credit: Jimmie Allen/Instagram

Jimmie Allen and his wife Alexis, who tied the knot in May 2021, wore matching cozy pajamas as they celebrated Christmas with their kids, Aaydn, Naomi, and Zara, in 2021. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Jimmie Allen With His Kids on Tour

Credit: Jimmie Allen/Instagram

Jimmie captured a cute moment with his kids during his tour. "when my family comes on the road with me, those are always the best shows," he wrote alongside the snap. 

3 of 13

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Allen With Their Kids in Delaware

Credit: Jimmie Allen/Instagram

The Allens took their kids to Schellville Christmas Village in Delaware as they got in the holiday spirit. "We love bringing our kids back to where we grew up. No matter where I go, Delaware will always be HOME," Jimmie wrote on Instagram. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 13

Jimmie Allen's Kids

Credit: Jimmie Allen/Instagram

This sweet photo of Aaydn and Naomi cradling newborn Zara was shared on Jimmie's Instagram account for his kids in October 2021. 

Advertisement

5 of 13

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Allen With Their Kids at the Indy 500

Credit: Jimmie Allen/Instagram

The group was all smiles as they attended the Indy 500 together in 2021. 

6 of 13

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Allen With Their Newborn Daughter Zara

Credit: Jimmie Allen/Instagram

Jimmie celebrated the arrival of their daughter, Zara, in October 2021 with a sweet tribute, writing, "The new addition to our family is here and we couldn't be happier to finally meet her. Alexis you're a champion, I love you and so thankful for you."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 13

Jimmie Allen With His Son Aadyn

Credit: Jimmie Allen/Instagram

Jimmie posted a birthday tribute to his son Aadyn in June 2021, writing, "Happy 7th Birthday to my lil guy. I love you so much." 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 13

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Allen With Their Daughter Naomi

Credit: Lexi Allen/Instagram

Alexis posted this selfie with Naomi and Jimmie in November 2020 with the caption, "BFFS4L" 

Advertisement

9 of 13

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Allen With Their Daughter Naomi at Epcot

Credit: Lexi Allen/Instagram

The couple enjoyed a fun day with Naomi at Epcot at Walt Disney World Resort in November 2020. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 13

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Allen With Their Daughter Naomi at the Pool

Credit: Lexi Allen/Instagram

The couple (with baby Naomi) made a splash during swim time.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 13

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Allen's Daughter Naomi Kissing Zara

Credit: Lexi Allen/Instagram

Alexis captured this adorable moment between her daughters Naomi and Zara writing, "I can't get enough of these two 🤍" 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 13

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Allen's Daughter Naomi Holding Zara

Credit: Jimmie Allen/Instagram

Naomi was in big sister mode as she cuddled up to Zara in this snap from October 2021. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 13

Jimmie Allen With His Daughter Naomi and Son Aadyn

Credit: Jimmie Allen/Instagram

Jimmie enjoyed some quality time with his kids in this photo from October 2021. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next