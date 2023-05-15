Jimmie Allen's Estranged Wife Alexis Reveals Sex of Baby No. 3 as She Celebrates Mother's Day

Jimmie Allen and his estranged wife Alexis will welcome a baby boy later this year.

The soon-to-be mom of three, 27, shared the news on her Instagram Story Sunday while celebrating Mother's Day.

Sharing a black and white photo of an ultrasound, she wrote, "my baby boy 🖤 Happy Mother's Day."

In the photo, daughter Zara James, 18 months, could also be seen playing in the background.

The former couple is also parents to daughter Naomi Bettie, 3.

News of the pair's divorce proceedings broke the same day Allen, 37, was sued by his former manager for assault and sexual abuse — claims he has denied.

Allen asked for joint custody of the children, while Alexis asked to be named the primary residential parent, noting she believes it would be in the kids' "best interest," and wants Allen to have "reasonable parenting time," according to the documents. She also asked for child support and alimony.

The couple — who tied the knot in June 2020 — announced their separation on April 21, while also sharing news that they had a baby on the way.

"After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate," Allen wrote in an Instagram statement. "As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year."

"Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another," he continued. "In light of our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time."