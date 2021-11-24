Jimmie Allen's 5-Week-Old Daughter Zara 'Rushed' to the Hospital After She 'Stopped Breathing'

Jimmie Allen's wife Alexis shared days before that their daughters Zara and Naomi were sick

Jimmie Allen shared the status of his newborn daughter's health while detailing a recent hospital visit.

The 36-year-old country singer's daughter 5-week-old Zara James was "rushed" to a local hospital, he shared on social media Tuesday evening.

The news comes after Zara and his 20-month-old daughter Naomi Bettie, whom he also shares with wife Alexis Allen, have been sick since Sunday.

"Now thanks to the lazy doctors at a hospital in TN that just sent our daughter home, our daughter Zara lost color stopped breathing and is being rushed to another hospital," the father of three wrote on Tuesday evening. "Thanks to the amazing EMT team that brought back Zara's color she can breath [sic] again. Gonna be a rough night."

Allen is also a father to son Aadyn, 7, from a previous relationship.

On Wednesday, Alexis, 25, shared a photo of their baby girl in the hospital. "The hardest days of my life. She is stable but still needing oxygen and suctioning frequently. Will give you an update once Z is healthy and heading home with us. Thank you so much for all of your kind words and prayers. It truly means the world to our family," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Alexis revealed her two kids were sick and recently spoke about what she experienced with medical staff at a hospital.

In an Instagram story shared on Monday, Alexis, who is a registered nurse, could be seen feeding baby Zara with a bottle. "Turned away by hospital yesterday AM Ambulance at 2AM. Basically if your child isn't blue at the lips they will not have answers for you. That's been my last 24 hours," she shared.