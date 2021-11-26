"Hopefully she stays like this and can go home soon," Jimmie Allen said

Jimmie Allen's 6-Week-Old Daughter Zara Is 'Doing So Much Better' amid RSV Hospitalization: 'Off Oxygen'

Jimmie Allen's 6-week-old daughter Zara James is on the mend.

On Friday, the country singer revealed that his newborn daughter, whom he shares with wife Alexis Allen, is healing despite still being in the hospital.

Sharing a photograph of Zara on his Instagram Story, Jimmie wrote, "Zara is off oxygen, breathing on her own and doing so much better."

"Hopefully she stays like this and can go home soon," he continued, then adding, "Thanks everyone for the week wishes, positive energy and prayers."

On her respective Instagram Story page, Alexis, 25, also gave an update on her daughter's health.

"Zara has been struggling with some brutal symptoms of RSV. Our honey boo is starting to feel like herself again," she wrote alongside a selfie of Zara cuddled on her chest.

Continuing to detail more, Alexis then wrote that Zara had been "weaned off oxygen for 12+ hours," and had "no coughing fits in last 24hr[s]," though she "still requires frequent suctioning but she is so so strong & is in great hands."

"Thank you to her Nashville pediatrician for originally diagnosing her on Monday," Alexis, herself a registered nurse, added. "Thank you lord & the EMTs/RT/nurses/doctors we have came [sic] across in these last couple days."

Zara's health ordeal first began after she and her 20-month-old sister Naomi Bettie became sick on Sunday. (Jimmie is also a father to son Aadyn, 7, from a previous relationship.)

In the days that followed, Zara was then "rushed" to a local hospital, as Jimmie shared on social media Tuesday evening.

"Now thanks to the lazy doctors at a hospital in TN that just sent our daughter home, our daughter Zara lost color stopped breathing and is being rushed to another hospital," Jimmie wrote at the time. "Thanks to the amazing EMT team that brought back Zara's color she can breath [sic] again. Gonna be a rough night."

On Wednesday, Alexis shared a photo of their baby girl in the hospital. "The hardest days of my life," she wrote on her Instagram Story then.