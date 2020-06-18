Jimmie Allen, Brett Young and Dave Haywood Joke About Their Respective Sex Lives After Kids

"[My daughter]'s not old enough to need a trick yet. She takes a two-hour nap — I don't need two hours!" jokes Brett Young of his strategy

Since becoming dads, Jimmie Allen, Brett Young and Dave Haywood have gotten to get a little creative in the bedroom — or, as Allen notes, "the bathroom or the laundry room."

In a recent video chat with Jeremy Parsons for PeopleTV's Dad Talk ahead of Father's Day, the country artists opened up about some of the ways they are able to find pockets of physical intimacy with their significant others while their children are around.

"You act serious — you say, 'Hey, we need to go talk real quick.' Then you go somewhere else and you 'talk' for a second, whether it's the bathroom or the laundry room or the bedroom. That's how you do it," says Allen, 33, who's dad to 3-month-old daughter Naomi Bettie and 6-year-0ld son Aadyn.

"There's other things [we] do too, but that's the most effective," he notes of himself and fiancée Alexis Gale. " 'Cause when kids see you're serious, they're like, 'I don't want nothing to do with that.' "

Young, 39, points out, "It's like telling them candy is medicine, so they don't want it anymore."

As for the "Mercy" hitmaker — who welcomed his first child with wife Taylor, daughter Presley Elizabeth, on Oct. 21 — he says, "[My daughter]'s not old enough to need a trick yet. She takes a two-hour nap — I don't need two hours!"

"All you need is a good 4½ minutes. That's it," jokes Allen.

For Haywood, he jokes that he and wife Kelli — who share daughter Lillie Renee, 2, and son Cash Van, 5½ — have "only had sex twice," to get their children.

In all seriousness, though, their solution is simple. Explains the Lady A member, 37, "We have good locks on our door."