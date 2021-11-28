Jimmie Allen's 6-Week-Old Daughter Released from Hospital Following Battle with RSV
"We're going home 🤍," Alexis Allen captioned a photo of Zara James on Instagram Sunday
After a five-day hospital stay, Jimmie Allen's 6-week-old daughter is going home!
The country singer's wife, Alexis Allen, shared the happy news via her Instagram Story on Sunday. "We're going home 🤍," the mom of two captioned a photo of Zara James, who was bundled up in her car seat.
Alexis revealed earlier in the week that Zara had been combating symptoms of RSV (respiratory synctial virus). Jimmie also said the couple's daughter stopped breathing.
RELATED: Jimmie Allen's 5-Week-Old Daughter Zara 'Rushed' to the Hospital After She 'Stopped Breathing'
Alexis, who is an RN, shared a series of photos from the hospital on Saturday, including many of Zara hooked up to oxygen.
She captioned the shots with a lengthy Instagram post, writing, "Time has slowed down for me this past week." She explained that the family was on a tour bus Tuesday, traveling from Nashville to be closer to Jimmie, when their infant suffered a health scare.
"Zara had been resting the majority of the ride but around 10pm she woke up with a coughing fit for well over 10 mins. Knowing this is something we went through before, I decide to turn the shower on and let the steam help open her airways up a bit. Tried suctioning. Chest rubs. Nothing seemed to work," Alexis continued.
"At 10:30 Zara was unresponsive in my arms and turning color as we frantically ask our drivers to pull over and call 911. The longest 15 minutes of my life," the mom recalled. "My baby was so so tired her muscles had given up on her. I did everything under the sun to keep her awake and thank god it seemed to work. She was soon in the ambulance with oxygen and finally started to regain her color."
RELATED: Jimmie Allen's 6-Week-Old Daughter Zara Is 'Doing So Much Better' amid RSV Hospitalization: 'Off Oxygen'
Alexis also shared a message of gratitude to the medical staff who acted to save her baby.
"To the 3 EMT's who saved my daughters life. I never got your names but I am so unbelievably thankful for you. To the nurses, respiratory therapist and doctors at U of M Shore Medical & AI DuPont - thank you for continuing to find answers and providing amazing care to my baby."
She added, "To my community- THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU for the outpouring love and prayers you have given our family, I could not have got through this without your messages and support.Jimmie thank you for showing up & being here for your children, ALWAYS. I truly don't know how you do it but you always find a way!"
"Mommies & daddies please go with your gut instinct. I wish I would've taken action sooner but I am so incredibly thankful to have another day of being her mama."
Zara's health ordeal first began after she and her 20-month-old sister Naomi Bettie became sick on Sunday. (Jimmie is also a father to son Aadyn, 7, from a previous relationship.)
RELATED VIDEO: Jimmie Allen and Alexis Allen Say Their Love "Just Happened So Fast"
On Tuesday, the "Beauty in the Bones" singer expressed his frustration after his daughter was turned away from a Tennessee hospital days prior.
"Now thanks to the lazy doctors at a hospital in TN that just sent our daughter home, our daughter Zara lost color stopped breathing and is being rushed to another hospital," the father of three wrote on Tuesday evening. "Thanks to the amazing EMT team that brought back Zara's color she can breath [sic] again. Gonna be a rough night."