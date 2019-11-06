Jim Edmonds Undergoes Oxygen Therapy with Son Hart After Splitting from Wife Meghan King Edmonds

Jim Edmonds is spending some quality time with his son in the wake of his split from Meghan King Edmonds.

On Tuesday, the former MLB player, 49, participated in an oxygen therapy session with his 16-month-old son Hart and documented their time together on his Instagram Story.

Jim shared a photo of himself and Hart, who was diagnosed with irreversible brain damage over the summer, sitting inside a Vitaeris 320 hyperbaric chamber. “A little Oxygen therapy with the Hart,” he captioned the image.

The hyperbaric chamber is a pressurized environment that a person can sit inside for 60-90 minutes to increase oxygen delivery to all their organs, as well as repair and regenerate inflamed tissue, cellular, and organ functionality.

Some doctors have claimed that oxygen therapy can decrease or entirely reverse brain damage, though there have been no conclusive answers by medical professionals or the FDA.

In a follow-up post, Jim recorded Hart as he stood beside the hyperbaric chamber and took several steps in his direction.

“Come to Daddy,” the former baseball player can be heard saying in the clip as Hart stumbled along. “Good boy!”

After managing to take a few steps, Hart lost his footing and dropped down to his hands and knees and continued crawling towards his dad.

“Missed most of the video but of course he walks right after treatment,” Jim captioned the clip of his son.

The father-son time comes two weeks after Jim reportedly filed for divorce from Meghan, 35, amid rumors that he had an affair with his former nanny, Carly Wilson, although both Jim and Wilson have denied having a sexual relationship.

Addressing the situation in a lengthy blog post, Meghan admitted that she didn’t know if her husband had been unfaithful, but insisted that he lied about socializing with Wilson, making note of a widely circulated photo of the two attending a hockey game together.

“To be clear, I don’t know if Jim slept with our babysitter or whether they were just being exceedingly inappropriate by hanging out socially without either of them telling me (and Jim expressly lying to me about it),” she wrote. “I’ve gone back and forth with my thoughts for a couple days but as I write this, I don’t think he did. But I still don’t understand why he’d lie. And why would she lie?”

The Real Housewives of Orange County star said she mostly grieves for the couple’s young children, admitting she is “broken” and “buried in despair” but would put on a brave face for their sake. (In addition to Hart, they also share son Hayes — Hart’s twin brother — and daughter Aspen, who will turn 3 this month.)

One day later, Jim issued his own public statement to PEOPLE, acknowledging their strained marriage and vowing to “make it right again.”

“I have way too much love for my wife and kids for this to happen and it’s time for us to get back to the private life we used to live,” he said. “Meghan is a truly special woman who my kids are so fortunate to have as their mother. Hoping for some peace, normalcy, and the ability to move forward in a healthy, happy direction for every single person involved.”

On Monday, however, the athlete shared a pair of videos on his Instagram Stories that appeared to be taken at the site of their unfinished mansion in St. Louis, which has been under construction for two years, long before Jim’s sexting affair.

“When you tell the builder that you have to move in ASAP,” he wrote alongside the clips, as he showcased the massive property as well as all of the construction vehicles parked outside.

When reached by PEOPLE, Jim had no comment about why he said he needed to move. Meghan will not be moving.