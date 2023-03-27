Jim Edmonds Files for Split Custody of Kids with Meghan King, Claims She's 'Unwilling to Co-Parent'

Jim Edmonds' legal team is looking for a more "stable" schedule to enforce joint physical custody in a new filing obtained by PEOPLE

By
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 27, 2023 05:12 PM
Jim Edmonds Files for Split Custody of Kids with Meghan King, Claiming She's 'Unwilling to Co-Parent'
Meghan King and Jim Edmonds. Photo: Arturo Holmes/WireImage, Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Jim Edmonds is filing for split custody of his children with ex Meghan King.

The retired MLB player's legal team has filed a motion to modify the former couple's custody arrangement, a rep for Edmonds confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

The filing, made in a St. Louis court on March 13 and obtained by PEOPLE, says that the motion to modify is being made for a number of reasons, one being the "impractical and unworkable" physical custody arrangement the exes — who split legal and joint custody of daughter Aspen, 6, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, 4½ — currently follow.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Meghan King 'Stuck to Three Gifts Per Kid' as They Celebrate 'Our Own Christmas' Together
Meghan King/instagram

Under the current arrangement, each parent submits their custody schedule 30 days in advance until they come to an agreement on days for the month or until a Parent Coordinator intervenes to make a final decision, should they be unable to agree.

Edmonds' team notes in the filing that he sometimes agrees to days offered, even if they don't work with his schedule, because of the "practical limitations of seeking the Parent Coordinator's guidance with each monthly disagreement."

His team alleges that it's in the best interest of the children and all parties involved for there to be a more set schedule, especially because both parents regularly travel for work.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a rep for Edmonds, 52, said, "Jim and [wife] Kortnie [O'Connor] believe Meghan is unstable, unfit, unwilling to co-parent and unable to provide an environment for the children that is emotionally and physically safe."

"In addition, they feel Meghan is intentionally creating obstacles in an effort to put distance between them and the children. Jim has filed a motion with the court to modify the current custody agreement that will give him a greater amount of time with the three children and a more consistent schedule," the statement continued.

"If Meghan is unable to effectively parent and co-parent under this new agreement, Jim is prepared to continue to seek greater custody of the children to ensure their emotional and physical well-being."

King, 38, also commented on the matter in a statement, telling PEOPLE, "I've been the primary parent and single mother of my children with zero issues except for the ones in which Jim causes."

"His salacious claims are unfounded and will be found so in court. My children have always been and always will be my top priority," she concluded.

Related Articles
Meghan King, Jim Edmonds
Meghan King and Jim Edmonds' Relationship Timeline
Meghan King; Jim Edmonds
Jim Edmonds Responds to Meghan King's Claims That Their Kids Were Not Invited to His Italian Wedding
Meghan King; Jim Edmonds
Meghan King Gets Temporary Restraining Order Against Ex-Husband Jim Edmonds for Alleged Verbal Abuse
Nicole Pantenburg (L) and Babyface attend Michael Muller's HEAVEN, presented by The Art of Elysium, on January 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds and Nicole Pantenburg Finalize Divorce, Granted Joint Custody over Daughter
Meghan King Edmonds, Jim Edmonds
Meghan King Dismisses 2 Orders of Protection Against Ex Jim Edmonds: Attorneys
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Meghan King Edmonds attends the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards at the iHeartRadio Theater on January 17, 2020 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Meghan King Says She Envies Others with Nuclear Families: 'I Mourn the One I Lost'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: Meghan King attends The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 02, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steven Simione/FilmMagic)
Meghan King Says 'No More Showing My Kids' Faces' Online: 'Enforcing Boundaries'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmDrZSLZZt/. Meghan King /Instagram
Meghan King Opens Up About Being a Single Mom on Christmas as She Shares Photos with Her Kids
Erika Jayne, Tom Girardi
The 17 Most Shocking Breakups in 'Real Housewives' History
Meghan King Says She Had a 'Single Mama Revelation' After Not Having Her Three Kids for Halloween
Meghan King Shares 'Revelation' After She Couldn't Talk to or See Pictures of Her Kids on Halloween
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: Meghan King attends The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 02, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steven Simione/FilmMagic)
Meghan King Vows to Try Different Kinds of Relationships in 2023: 'I Will Explore My Sexuality If I Want To'
Ant Anstead, Hudson
Ant Anstead 'Melts' at Son Hudson's Christmas Concert After Settling Custody Battle
Ant Anstead Says Son Hudson Is 'Always the Willing Helper' as They Decorate Their Christmas Tree
Ant Anstead Says Son Hudson Is 'Always the Willing Helper' as They Decorate Christmas Tree: Photo
Ant Anstead, Hudson
Ant Anstead Shares Photo with Son Hudson, 3, After Settling Custody Battle with Christina Hall
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Finalize Divorce, Rapper Must Pay $200K Per Month in Child Support
Ant Anstead, Christina Hall
Christina Hall and Ant Anstead Settle Custody Battle and Will No Longer Go to Trial