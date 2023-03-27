Jim Edmonds Files for Split Custody of Kids with Meghan King, Claims She's 'Unwilling to Co-Parent'

Jim Edmonds is filing for split custody of his children with ex Meghan King.

The retired MLB player's legal team has filed a motion to modify the former couple's custody arrangement, a rep for Edmonds confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

The filing, made in a St. Louis court on March 13 and obtained by PEOPLE, says that the motion to modify is being made for a number of reasons, one being the "impractical and unworkable" physical custody arrangement the exes — who split legal and joint custody of daughter Aspen, 6, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, 4½ — currently follow.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Meghan King/instagram

Under the current arrangement, each parent submits their custody schedule 30 days in advance until they come to an agreement on days for the month or until a Parent Coordinator intervenes to make a final decision, should they be unable to agree.

Edmonds' team notes in the filing that he sometimes agrees to days offered, even if they don't work with his schedule, because of the "practical limitations of seeking the Parent Coordinator's guidance with each monthly disagreement."

His team alleges that it's in the best interest of the children and all parties involved for there to be a more set schedule, especially because both parents regularly travel for work.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a rep for Edmonds, 52, said, "Jim and [wife] Kortnie [O'Connor] believe Meghan is unstable, unfit, unwilling to co-parent and unable to provide an environment for the children that is emotionally and physically safe."

"In addition, they feel Meghan is intentionally creating obstacles in an effort to put distance between them and the children. Jim has filed a motion with the court to modify the current custody agreement that will give him a greater amount of time with the three children and a more consistent schedule," the statement continued.

"If Meghan is unable to effectively parent and co-parent under this new agreement, Jim is prepared to continue to seek greater custody of the children to ensure their emotional and physical well-being."

King, 38, also commented on the matter in a statement, telling PEOPLE, "I've been the primary parent and single mother of my children with zero issues except for the ones in which Jim causes."

"His salacious claims are unfounded and will be found so in court. My children have always been and always will be my top priority," she concluded.