Spotted: Jillian Michaels's Malibu Outing with Kids

Weeks after their debut in PEOPLE, Jillian Michaels and partner Heidi Rhoades were spotted out with their little ones Sunday in Malibu, Calif.

It’s a family affair.

Michaels pushed Lukensia, 2 — whom they brought home last month after a lengthy adoption process — in her stroller as Rhoades held on tight to 5-week-old son Phoenix.

It’s just another outing for the fitness guru, 38, who hit the beach with Lu on Memorial Day.

“I don’t even answer email. I don’t have time to care about anything else,” she told PEOPLE last month. “I want to be really present.”