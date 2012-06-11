Spotted: Jillian Michaels's Malibu Outing with Kids
Weeks after their debut in PEOPLE, Jillian Michaels and partner Heidi Rhoades were spotted out with their little ones Sunday in Malibu, Calif.
It’s a family affair.
Michaels pushed Lukensia, 2 — whom they brought home last month after a lengthy adoption process — in her stroller as Rhoades held on tight to 5-week-old son Phoenix.
It’s just another outing for the fitness guru, 38, who hit the beach with Lu on Memorial Day.
“I don’t even answer email. I don’t have time to care about anything else,” she told PEOPLE last month. “I want to be really present.”
