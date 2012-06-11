Spotted: Jillian Michaels's Malibu Outing with Kids

Weeks after their debut in PEOPLE, Jillian Michaels and partner Heidi Rhoades were spotted out with their little ones Sunday in Malibu, Calif.

Updated December 02, 2020 03:56 PM
It’s a family affair.

Weeks after their debut in PEOPLE, Jillian Michaels and partner Heidi Rhoades were spotted out with their little ones Sunday in Malibu, Calif.

Michaels pushed Lukensia, 2 — whom they brought home last month after a lengthy adoption process — in her stroller as Rhoades held on tight to 5-week-old son Phoenix.

It’s just another outing for the fitness guru, 38, who hit the beach with Lu on Memorial Day.

“I don’t even answer email. I don’t have time to care about anything else,” she told PEOPLE last month. “I want to be really present.”

