Jillian Michaels adopted daughter Lukensia from Haiti in 2012, the same month her former fiancée Heidi Rhoades gave birth to their son Phoenix

Jillian Michaels Explains How She Found Out She Was Becoming a Mom Twice in 24 Hours

Jillian Michaels is opening up about the whirlwind 24 hours in which she found out she was going to be a mom of two.

On a new episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom, the personal trainer, 47, recalls the day she became a mom to both daughter Lukensia and son Phoenix in May 2012.

Michaels explains to host Zoë Ruderman, Head of Digital at PEOPLE, that the same day her former fiancée Heidi Rhoades was in labor with their son, she received an alert that it was time for her to go to Haiti to adopt her then 2-year-old daughter Lukensia.

"While Heidi was in labor, we got the notification that Lu got her visa," she explains. "I have a photo of Heidi, with the oxygen mask in the hospital bed holding up a picture of Lu's visa."

"I'm like, 'Oh, okay!' " Michaels recalls thinking when she receieved the news, noting that she had to get to Haiti "ASAP."

Asked what Michaels was feeling when she was on the plane ride to Haiti, the Biggest Loser star says, "Oh my God, I was so relieved. I was so glad it was over."

Michaels also recalls the moment Lukensia, now 11, first met baby Phoenix, now 9.

"She literally like walked over, because he was in this little crib. And she pointed at him like, 'Who? What is that?' " she shares.

