Country Singer Jillian Jacqueline Expecting First Baby with Husband Bryan Brown

Jillian Jacqueline and Bryan Brown, the guitarist in her band, tied the knot in April 2019

Jillian Jacqueline is going to be a mom!

The country singer-songwriter, 33, is expecting her first child with husband Bryan Brown, she announced on Instagram Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The "If I Were You" artist confirmed the exciting news by sharing a photo of her cradling her baby bump while standing outdoors in a red dress.

"Mother ❤️," she simply captioned the photo.

Bryan, who is the guitarist in Jacqueline's band, reposted the photo to his Instagram page, writing, "Wife & child ❤️"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Several of the singer's musician friends congratulated the soon-to-be mom in the comments of her post.

Michelle Branch replied, "!!!!! Congratulations ❤️" while Tenille Townes added, "Congrats!!!! 💛💛💛"

"OMGOMGOMG!! You GLOWING fairy! Congratulations🧡🧡🧡," Caylee Hammack wrote.

Jacqueline and Bryan tied the knot in April 2019 in Nashville, giving PEOPLE all of the exclusive details at the time.

Jillian Jacqueline wedding Michaella Jelin of Yellow Bird Visuals

The pair wed in front of 150 guests at event venue Ruby, where both the ceremony and reception were held.

Ahead of the big day, Jacqueline told PEOPLE that they chose their venue because of the "high ceilings and white plaster walls," which made the space feel "calm and open."