The blogger and television host welcomed her first child with longtime partner Justin Pasutto

It’s a boy for Jillian Harris!

The former Bachelorette, 36,and longtime partner Justin Pasutto welcomed their first child, son Leo George Tiziano Pasutto, on Friday morning, Aug. 5, she confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Born at 6:02 a.m. in Kelowna, British Columbia, a “healthy” Leo weighed in 6 lbs., 12 oz.

The couple announced their pregnancy news with sweet Instagram posts in March.

Image zoom

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“I can’t remember a time where my heart has been SO full,” read Harris’ caption on a photo of the twosome and their dog Nacho, with the Love It Or List It, Too host baring her belly bump.

“Words can’t express how lucky and blessed we feel to introduce a new life into ours and that our wish has finally come true,” Pasutto captioned a snapshot of Harris and Nacho silhouetted in a doorway.

“@nachocilantro on the other hand, isn’t quite sure what that means for him but he’s excited too,” the new dad added.

The couple, who are eight years apart in age, have been together for four years — since Harris was 32 and Pasutto was 24. They wanted to wait a bit, as Harris wrote in her pregnancy announcement blog post, “for Justin to ‘catch up’ in age” to her, and decided late last year was prime to start trying.

“In late 2015, right before my 36 birthday, we ‘practiced for baby’ … and got lucky, we found out 12 days BEFORE my 36th birthday. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!!!” she wrote in the post.