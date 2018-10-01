Another Bachelorette baby has arrived!

Season 5’s Jillian Harris has given birth to a daughter named Annie, she and fiancé Justin Pasutto announced on Instagram Monday, sharing their newborn’s first photo. She is the second child for the former reality star, 38, and Pasutto, who also share 2-year-old son Leo George.

“We are obviously over the moon! And we were so worried about Leo and his feelings but he is actually so in love with her,” Harris tells PEOPLE exclusively. “The labor and delivery was absolutely phenomenal and actually fun. Justin and I had gone on a little date night golfing, and the contractions started around the fourth hole … I was insistent on finishing the game and then we went into the hospital a little later on that night.”

“We had friends and family in the delivery room until it was time to push and then it was just the two of us and the medical team,” she adds. “We are so grateful for our amazing doctor Kristie and nurses — and of course, Justin was a rock star during delivery! He kept on telling me, ‘Good job, babe, you’re doing so good.’ “

“But meanwhile, I was thinking the exact same thing about him!” Harris raves of her husband. “It literally was the perfect date night. So grateful to not have any complications and have a healthy, beautiful little girl in our arms and back home.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Jillian Harris

Jillian Harris

Jillian Harris and daughter Annie

RELATED: Former Bachelorette Jillian Harris Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2: “My Heart Could Explode!”

Alongside an adorable snapshot of baby Annie resting in her dad’s arm, Harris wrote on Monday, “Welcome sweet Annie ♥️♥️♥️ @justinpasutto best date night ever … a little golf, a little party in the delivery room, a little push, and a new little one to love!”

“Her name is Annie, after my dad’s mom,” she explained of her daughter’s moniker in an Instagram Story, holding Annie and addressing her sweetly, “You kinda look like your great-grandma.”

In an Instagram Story Pasutto shared, he tries getting Leo to acknowledge his sister and give her a hug and kiss before school, but the new big brother doesn’t seem too jazzed to indulge his parents’ wishes just yet!

Jillian Harris

Jillian Harris and daughter Annie Jillian Harris/Instagram

Jillian Harris, son Leo and daughter Annie Justin Pasutto/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Former Bachelorette Jillian Harris Talks Mom Shaming and Mom Guilt: “We’re All So Hard on Ourselves”



Harris announced her pregnancy in an April YouTube video and on Instagram, sharing a family photo of herself, Pasutto (whom she got engaged to in December 2016), the family pup Nacho Cilantro and Leo, who was sporting a shirt that declared, “Big Bro.”

“Baby #2!!!!! 👶🏼♥🐶💑👶🏼♥ Beyond grateful, excited and FULL of love for this next stage of our lives!” Harris wrote. “I’ve been so excited to tell you guys EVERYTHING. The last 3 months have been … interesting … obviously exciting but SO sick and exhaustion I never knew was possible.”

The couple revealed the following month that their new addition would be a girl, with Harris sharing a pink-powered family snapshot and captioning it, “My heart could EXPLODE!!!! Up next…. a baby GIRL!!!! @justinpasutto are you ready for this!!?? Thank you EVERYONE for your enthusiasm and LOVE.”

Jillian Harris and family Jillian Harris/Instagram

Jillian Harris and daughter Annie Jillian Harris/Instagram

RELATED GALLERY: It’s a Bachelorette Baby Boom! 6 Former Bachelorettes on Embracing Motherhood

Those “interesting” first few months of pregnancy included a bout with depression, which the Love It or List It, Too host opened up about in an April interview with Today while sharing that the feelings have since passed.

“Pregnancy is supposed to be such a happy time … but I was just so exhausted and sick that I wasn’t happy,” she said. “I wasn’t doing laundry. I wasn’t showering. I wasn’t doing anything. I wanted to be a good mom to Leo and I wanted to take care of the baby inside of me and I could barely do that. I was just so physically ill and my body felt like it was shutting down. I wasn’t able to do anything I usually do. I felt so useless.”

Harris told PEOPLE in mid September that she has had “a rough pregnancy” but every bit has been worth it — and that while she “secretly wanted a girl” she “was expecting to have another boy.”

“I’m so excited to have one of each!” she raved.