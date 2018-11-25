Inside The Bachelorette's Jillian Harris' 'Quintessential Girl Nursery' for Her Daughter Annie

When it came to decorating her 7-week-old baby’s nursery, Jillian Harris was thinking pink.

“It’s a quintessential girl nursery,” Harris tells PEOPLE of little Annie‘s new digs, sharing an exclusive set of photos from the whimsical space. “It’s super feminine. When I found out I was having a girl, I was super stoked that we could inject a lot more pink into this home!”

The former Bachelorette and current interior designer — who also shares 2-year-old son Leo George with fiancé Justin Pasutto — explains that she wants Annie’s room to grow with her.

“I want it to be timeless and fun,” says Harris, 38. “I found this cloud wallpaper and it inspired this nursery where she will feel like she’s in a dream. It came together so well.”

The interior designer also partnered with Minted on wall art for Annie’s nursery, including a “To the Stars” piece featuring a hot-air balloon.

The online-design marketplace is also launching a collaboration where customers can shop Harris’ curated Minted art selections.

“I love Minted so much,” says the mother of two. “It’s perfect for kids’ wall art. It gives the room so much personality.”

And when it comes to being a mom of two, “I have no complaints,” says Harris. “Annie started smiling a couple of days ago and it’s amazing.”

“And Leo is a great big brother,” she praises her older child. “He just started asking to hold her, and there have been very few moments of jealousy.”