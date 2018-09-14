She’s weeks away from giving birth to her second baby, and first daughter, and Jillian Harris is more than ready to meet her little girl.

“This has been a rough pregnancy,” Harris, 38, admits. “The first trimester I was so physically ill and tired. Now I’m just exhausted. But I’m hanging in there!”

Harris, who is engaged to Justin Pasutto, with whom she shares 2-year-old son Leo, says she was shocked to find out that she was having a girl.

“I secretly wanted a girl, but I was expecting to have another boy,” says the Bachelorette alum. “I’m so excited to have one of each!”

As far as Leo, “He says ‘baby’ when he looks at my tummy, but I don’t think he really understands that it’s going to be another addition to the tribe,” says Harris. “He is a little bit territorial, so it will be interesting. He’s in the clingy mommy phase!”

For now, Harris, who has partnered with Saje Natural Wellness and designed her own diffuser, credits the wellness line, which also carries essential oils, sprays and rollers, for helping assuage her anxiety and pregnancy-related insomnia.

“I feel like I needed to take better care of my nervous system and myself,” she says. “I wanted to explore more natural options. I started using Saje’s rollers and mists and realized I needed to incorporate them into my life!”

And life is about to get a lot busier.

Says Harris, “I grew up as an only child, so I’m excited for Leo to have a companion. I’m happy our family will be a little foursome!”