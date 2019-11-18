Jill Wagner Is Pregnant! Actress Finds Out Surprising News at Appointment with Infertility Doctor

Jill Wagner has a baby on the way!

The Hallmark Channel actress, 40, and husband David Lemanowicz, 43, are expecting their first child together, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

“I feel amazing,” Wagner tells PEOPLE. “The little one has been taking it very easy on me. No morning sickness, praise the lord!”

The baby is the first for Wagner and the second child for Lemanowicz, who has a daughter Lija, 9. The couple have been married since April 2017 and were very pleasantly surprised when they learned Wagner was pregnant.

“My husband and I had been trying for a while and I finally stopped stressing over it and made an appointment with a fertility doctor,” she reveals. “We actually found out at the doctor’s appointment that I was already pregnant. It was shocking, scary and the best feeling in the world all at once!”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Jill Wagner and David Lemanowicz Melissa Hill

Image zoom Jill Wagner Melissa Hill

RELATED: She’s Here! Jen Lilley and Husband Jason Wayne Welcome Daughter Julie Evangeline

Wagner says she and Lemanowicz have loved sharing the news with close friends and family.

“At first I enjoyed telling our close friends and family and seeing their reactions,” says Wagner. “I loved it so much I started filming them. One day my baby is going to love seeing those videos.”

The actress is staying busy as long as possible — she’s currently filming another Hallmark TV movie set to air in early 2020 and stars in two Hallmark Christmas movies: Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses and Christmas In Evergreen: Tidings of Joy.

Image zoom Jill Wagner and David Lemanowicz Melissa Hill

RELATED VIDEO: Jasmine Roth Is Pregnant! HGTV Star Expecting First Child with Husband Brett Roth

“I love the changes I am going though emotionally,” Wagner says. “I have never really been maternal, but growing a little person inside me is bringing up all kinds of feelings I never thought I could feel. It’s been a real watershed moment for me in the best possible way.”

Wagner, who is due in April, says she’s enjoying every minute so far.

“We celebrate every single day we wake up and see my little bump growing,” she tells PEOPLE.